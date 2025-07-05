Mets and Pirates have reportedly discussed trade for frontline starter

The New York Mets’ rotation has become a triage unit, and the urgency to find help is more real than ever.

At present, six starting pitchers and seven relievers are on the injured list, a staggering total that’s hard to ignore.

The list includes names like Griffin Canning, Kodai Senga, Tylor Megill, Sean Manaea, Christian Scott, and Paul Blackburn.

Some may return soon, but others—like Canning and Scott—may not see a major league mound again in 2025.

For a team hoping to contend, that’s not just an inconvenience—it’s a flashing red light screaming for reinforcements.

In response, the Mets are doing what any smart front office would: scanning the trade market with growing urgency.

According to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reporter Noah Hiles, the Mets have recently contacted the Pirates about Mitch Keller.

That nugget was shared by Mets Batflip on X, sparking a flurry of speculation about Keller’s fit in Queens.

Mitch Keller: reliable, durable, and potentially more

No, Mitch Keller isn’t Paul Skenes, but the 29-year-old righty brings something equally rare—consistency and durability.

Over the last four seasons, Keller has quietly become one of baseball’s more dependable arms, rarely missing a turn.

He posted ERAs of 3.91, 4.21, and 4.25 from 2022 through 2024 and currently boasts a solid 3.64 mark in 2025.

He’s also a workhorse—tossing at least 159 innings every year since 2022 and well on pace to do it again.

That kind of availability matters deeply, especially for a Mets team held together by duct tape and bullpen days.

There’s a growing sense around the league that Keller might even have another level left in the tank.

The Pirates haven’t exactly been known for unlocking pitcher potential—many believe Keller would thrive elsewhere.

The Mets, for all their issues, have improved in this department, having helped turn around Griffin Canning’s trajectory, as well as many other successful examples such as Clay Holmes, Tylor Megill, and David Peterson.

That success with Canning, a similar pitcher to Keller, gives hope that the Pirates’ righty could take the next step in New York’s more resource-rich environment.

Keller’s contract fits Mets’ long-term vision

Another factor that makes Keller appealing? He’s under contract through 2028 at a manageable $15.4 million per year.

For a team with Steve Cohen’s financial muscle, that price tag falls well within reason for a mid-rotation anchor.

It also brings long-term stability to a rotation that, right now, feels like it’s built on matchsticks and prayer.

Instead of scrambling every offseason, plugging Keller into the equation offers cost certainty and reliability.

And if he clicks with the Mets’ staff, Keller could be more than a band-aid—he could be a foundational piece.

At his best, Keller pitches with a mix of precision and poise, using his sweeper, slider, and sinker to induce soft contact.

He’s not flashy, but he’s the type of pitcher you trust to show up and give you six innings of professional baseball.

In a division loaded with high-end offenses, that kind of stability can often separate contenders from pretenders.

Mets’ urgency may force a move before others strike

There’s also timing to consider. The trade deadline always brings competition, and Keller won’t be the only name out there.

But if the Mets believe in his upside, striking early could prevent a bidding war or a last-minute overpay.

The Pirates aren’t under pressure to deal him, but they’re a rebuilding club and might listen for the right package.

Prospects like Drew Gilbert or Luisangel Acuña might interest Pittsburgh, depending on how aggressive New York wants to get.

For the Mets, though, the urgency is already built into the calendar—and into every bullpen game they’re forced to play.

Waiting for Senga, Blackburn, or Megill to magically return healthy feels like waiting for rain in a desert.

Adding Keller wouldn’t just be a patch—it could be the first stone in rebuilding a rotation built to last.

The front office has shown restraint so far, but this situation may soon demand boldness, not patience.

Like an architect rebuilding after an earthquake, David Stearns needs both urgency and a clear blueprint for sustainability.

Keller, while not an ace, fits that blueprint—and right now, the Mets need fewer stars and more solutions.

