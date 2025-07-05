Italian pitcher becomes first European amateur signing in Mets history

The New York Mets just made history in a way few could have predicted—by dipping into Italian baseball talent.

Their latest signing, 19-year-old Matteo Marelli, becomes the Mets’ first-ever European amateur acquisition, a move that could signal a broader international strategy for the franchise.

The contract was made official during a ceremony in Rovigo, Italy, a symbolic and strategic move that underscored the moment’s significance.

Mets insider Mike Mayer first reported the deal on X, highlighting Marelli’s recent velocity spike and intriguing new pitch.

The Mets have signed RHP Matteo Marelli at a ceremony in Rovigo, Italy. It’s the first European amateur signing in Mets history.



The 19-year-old saw a jump from top velo of 88 to 94 over the last year. He’s also added a kick change to his arsenal.



From Serie A to the Mets: Marelli’s Unlikely Journey

Marelli isn’t some household name or international phenom. He’s a raw, rising talent from Italy’s Serie A league.

He spent three seasons pitching in Italy—first with Senago in 2022 and 2023, then with Itas Mutua Rovigo in 2024.

Statistically, his numbers are modest. Over 108.1 total innings, Marelli posted a 5.15 ERA, but that doesn’t tell the full story.

In 2024, he significantly improved, putting up a 3.74 ERA across 43.1 innings and striking out 45 hitters along the way.

That progression, coupled with a recent jump in velocity and a deeper arsenal, caught the Mets’ attention at the right time.

Scouting the Arsenal: Raw but Intriguing

Marelli’s fastball now tops out at 94 mph—a considerable leap from the 88 mph he was throwing just a year ago.

While that 94 mark represents his max rather than a consistent average, it’s enough to warrant further development.

He also throws a mid-80s cutter and has introduced a “kick change,” which has quietly drawn solid reviews.

It’s not a polished repertoire just yet, but for a teenager who only recently reached pro-scouting radars, it’s promising.

Marelli’s 6’2″ frame and athleticism give the Mets something to mold—clay that hasn’t yet hardened into its final form.

More Than a Signing—A Strategic Statement

The Mets aren’t just chasing arm strength; they’re chasing opportunity. Signing Marelli signals something more long-term.

It’s about more than filling a minor league roster spot—it’s about planting a flag on European soil.

Chris Bello of Metsmerized Online noted that even a low-leverage reliever outcome would be a major success for the franchise.

It would also open doors for future scouting, development programs, and a deeper European baseball pipeline.

If Marelli pans out, he could be the first domino in a continental shift for the organization’s talent acquisition strategy.

The Ceiling? Still Undetermined

There’s no sugarcoating the work ahead. Marelli will begin his career in the Dominican Summer League (DSL), far from Citi Field.

That means years of development, coaching, and adjustment to American-style baseball culture and routines await him.

Still, the Mets reportedly aren’t closing the door on a larger role—if Marelli’s trajectory keeps climbing, who knows?

He’s not just a novelty project or publicity stunt. The team’s investment suggests they see something real and worth nurturing.

For now, think of him like an artisan espresso—small, strong, and potentially elite with the right preparation.

Going Global, One Prospect at a Time

The Mets have made waves in the international market before, but Marelli’s signing breaks new ground entirely.

Bringing in a 19-year-old from Italy, a country better known for soccer than sliders, feels both bold and imaginative.

As international scouting evolves, moves like this could become the norm—but the Mets can now say they led the charge.

Marelli may never throw a pitch in Queens, but he’s already carved a unique place in franchise history.

If all goes well, he might just be the first of many European gems unearthed by a Mets team thinking beyond borders.

