Star slugger will give the Mets a chance to match best offer in free agency

The New York Mets haven’t given away many clues about their intentions toward first baseman Pete Alonso. Logic indicates they would love to have him back, but since they are mainly focused on their pursuit of Juan Soto, everything else is secondary.

The Mets will be able to match Pete Alonso’s best offer

The truth is, however, they need a slugger of Alonso’s caliber with or without Soto. Many teams are interested in the first baseman, but it’s looking increasingly likely that the Mets will have the final say:

“Pete Alonso will give the Mets final ability to match offers, per @JonHeyman,” Dan Bartels of the New York Post Sports posted on X.

That’s when we will know if the Mets are really serious about bringing back Alonso, who is not only a known regular season and playoffs producer but also a fan favorite.

If the Mets really want him back, then they will match Alonso’s best offer with little hesitation. Regardless of the outcome of the Soto sweepstakes, bringing back their own homegrown slugger is a move they shouldn’t think twice.

Alonso could go down as a Mets great

Ever since he hit 53 home runs and won the NL Rookie of the Year award in 2019, Alonso has shown that there are few hitters in MLB with his raw power. And power, as we saw time and again in the 2024 playoffs, wins games and series.

He has hit a grand total of 226 home runs in six seasons with the Mets and has a chance to become a franchise legend and one-team player if he stays. He has repeatedly said that he would love to stay, but the ball is in the Mets’ court now.

Alonso is arguably the best free agent first baseman available and is likely to score a huge contract due to his power, clutch gene, and charisma. Will that contract come from the Mets? We will find out eventually.