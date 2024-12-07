Mets acquire right-handed pitcher from the Rays

Credit: Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Mets had the goal of adding to their pitching staff during the offseason. There are more than a few paths to this, though. Not everything has to be blockbuster trades or nine-figure free-agent signings.

It’s often the small, under-the-radar acquisitions that end up moving the needle if the acquiring team has the resources to maximize said pitcher’s strengths and limit his weaknesses.

Mets acquire RHP Sean Harney from the Rays

The Mets, in the middle of the race to sign probably the most impactful free agent in their history, went out and executed one of those unheralded trades that could go a long way in replenishing the overall pitching depth:

“The Mets have announced that they have acquired RHP Sean Harney from the Rays in exchange for cash considerations,” SNY Mets posted on X.

Even if the Mets didn’t have to relinquish a prospect to get Harney from the Rays, they did sacrifice something of value. Per reports, the cash involved in the transaction is international bonus pool money. It’s likely that the money sent was part of their 2024 allotment, so it probably won’t affect their pursuit of Roki Sasaki should they decide to go after him.

Who is the Mets’ newest hurler?

Harney is a 26-year-old right-hander who pitched at three different levels in 2024: the rookie-level Complex League, High-A, and Double-A. He accumulated 40.2 innings of a 3.54 ERA between the three squads.

The Rays drafted him in the eighth round of the 2022 MLB Draft, and he boasts a career 3.91 ERA in the minor leagues. The Mets might have some sort of plan regarding Harney, whose main weapon on the mound is a very good slider.

He hasn’t yet reached Triple-A, so he might not be an immediate option for the Mets MLB squad. Expect them to come up with a plan to maximize his talent, though.