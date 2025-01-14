Star hurler calls Mets ‘perfect fit’ following offseason reunion

Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

New York Mets star pitcher Sean Manaea was not about to abandon a great situation he had in Queens, NY.

Sean Manaea raves about Mets prior to 2nd year with team

According to Northjersey.com’s Andrew Tredinnick, Manaea had these glowing remarks to say about the Mets, which fueled his decision to re-sign with the team this offseason:

“I think based off of last year with the coaching staff and everything that we had going on, I thought that it was a perfect fit,” Manaea said on Monday. “I know Talat, my wife now, she loved it on the family side, as well. And organizationally, I thought they did a lot of great things and learned a lot from Hef and the rest of the staff.

“Overall, I was just very, very happy with my time there and when they reached out and said that they wanted to reunite, I knew that was kind of the top priority.”

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Manaea gets the best of both worlds with Mets

Manaea came back to New York to play for the Mets on a three-year, $75 million deal. This marks the most money he’ll make on an annual basis at any point of his entire nine-year MLB career.

Not only is the financial compensation favorable, but the Mets’ clubhouse culture, organization, and personal accommodations were major attracting factors that drew the 32-year-old to run it back at Citi Field in 2025. Such team-friendly factors were also heavily reported to be a major reason why the marquee free agent last fall in Juan Soto joined the Mets on a historic $765 million contract.

Manaea will be instrumental for Mets as No. 2 option

As for how such favorable variables impacted Manaea’s production on the mound, the 6-5 lefty sported his lowest ERA (3.47) in any season of his career where he played in at least 10 games, and threw the second-most strikeouts of his big-league tenure with 184. He ended the 2024 campaign on an absolute tear and was one of the most pivotal catalysts who helped the Mets break free from National League playoff contenders like the Arizona Diamondbacks in the standings to clinch the sixth and final postseason spot.

Now, the Indiana native will look to help New York get even further than the National League Championship Series, where they just fell short to the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers last time out, and continue playing at a peak level individually.