Should the Mets make a run at Reds starting second baseman?

While the Mets 2023 season has been disappointing, and they are expected to sell at the trade deadline, the blue and orange could still make some additions if the right deal arose.

One player that the Mets could target is Jonathan India. According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, the Cincinnati Reds are willing to trade the 26-year-old for young, controllable starting pitching.

A look at India’s baseball journey

After three successful seasons at the University of Florida, the Cincinnati Reds selected India fifth overall in the 2018 draft.

Following two successful seasons in the minor leagues and the 2020 minor league season getting canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, India parlayed a strong spring training into a spot on the 2021 opening-day roster.

India immediately made an impact going two for four with a double in his debut and had a fantastic rookie campaign. In 150 games, the Florida native slashed .269/.376/.459 with 21 home runs and 69 RBIs while having a team-high 4.1 WAR. This led to India being named the National League Rookie of the Year.

In 2022, India took a step back in an injury-riddled campaign. In 103 games, India slashed .249/.327/.378 with 10 home runs and 41 RBIs. He also struggled defensively, having a negative 14 defensive runs saved and a .966 fielding percentage.

2023 has been a return to form for the 26-year-old, as in 101 games, India has slashed .251/.337/.409 with 14 home runs and 52 RBIs while playing a much better second base.

So, should the Mets trade for India?

No, they should not. India is an intriguing player who has proven himself to be an above-average MLB talent, but he does not quite fit on this Mets team.

The blue and orange already have Jeff McNeil at second base, with top prospect Ronny Mauricio transitioning to the position in Triple-A. Even if the Mets moved McNeil to left field full-time, there is still plenty of depth at second base.

In addition, the Reds asking price of young, controllable pitching is a need that the Mets have themselves, and they can’t quite afford to give away the few young pitchers they have.