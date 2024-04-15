Should the Mets be worried about sloppy play early in the season?

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Fumbled catches in the outfield, multiple stolen bases allowed, and errant throws were the story for the New York Mets in their 11-7 loss to the Kansas City Royals on Saturday.

The Mets let the game get out of hand beginning in the fourth inning. Starling Marte failed to defend a deep ball hit by Royals slugger Bobby Whitt Jr. That resulted in a triple, and an ensuing run scored by Whitt Jr. with the next batter on. Brandon Nimmo made another error later on when he failed to catch a deep ball from Salvador Perez that resulted in a home run in the third consecutive sequence of the inning.

The Mets let a 4-4 score at the top of the fourth get to 7-4 at the close of the inning. They played catch-up the rest of the way, eliminating their chances of securing the victory. They also allowed three stolen bases in the affair.

Are sloppy errors costing the Mets games they would otherwise win?

Their penultimate performance to date against Kansas City exacerbated a greater problem that the team is facing through the early portion of the 2024 MLB season. The Mets have committed the fifth-most errors in the MLB with 11. They also own the fourth-worst fielding percentage at 97.8 percent and have allowed a league-leading 1.71 stolen bases per game.

The Mets are 7-8 and third in the NL East. Yet, only 2.5 games separate them from the No. 1-seeded Atlanta Braves who sit at 9-5.

In games decided by one run, the Mets are 4-2. In blowout outings, New York is 2-1. Therefore, they show an ability to win close games and get the better of teams in a convincing fashion.

The Mets’ fielding and hitting units need a slight boost to hit their stride this spring

If the Mets can reel in their avoidable mistakes, they could be a much more dangerous team not only in the division, but the entire league. Their batters are hitting for power with 17 home runs on the young year with a .247 cumulative batting average.

It appears that New York is one successful stretch away from stringing together some key wins that will boost confidence and erase their early season woes. If Sunday’s 2-1 victory over the Royals is any indicator, it’s that they have the strength to beat teams they’re questionably losing to.