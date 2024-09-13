Should Mets’ star infielder still be in NL MVP conversation?

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Despite his incredible campaign to this point, New York Mets star Francisco Lindor still has a chance to win his first NL MVP award.

Mets: Could Fransico Lindor still be in the MVP conversation?

No, Lindor is not the favorite by any means. That distinction will go to Ohtani, a near lock to take home his third MVP award.

As of Friday afternoon, Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani has 47 home runs and 49 stolen bases. He is on his way to becoming the only member of the 50-50 club. If you thought the Japanese star wouldn’t make more history in 2024 just because he wasn’t pitching, well, think again.

But he has shown time and time again that he can impact a game in multiple ways, perhaps even more than 2024 Ohtani. MLB insider Jon Heyman said that Ohtani has everything going for him to win the award, but Lindor should still be in the discussion.

“I do think Francisco Lindor & Bobby Witt Jr. should be in the conversation for the MVP”, the renowned baseball reporter stated in a very interesting discussion regarding two leagues and four bonafide candidates for just two awards: Aaron Judge and Witt Jr. in the junior circuit and Ohtani and the Mets infielder in the National League.

Lindor’s case goes well beyond the stats

On Wednesday, the Mets star shortstop came to the rescue with a ninth-inning home run against a pitcher who was throwing a no-hitter to that point. The blast was a game-tying one and paved the way for a rally that ultimately won the game.

His case goes well beyond his .268/.340/.492 line, his 102 runs scored, 38 doubles, 31 home runs, 27 stolen bases or his .831 OPS. It’s how often he has saved the Mets, and how frequently he has shown up in big stages to help his team overcome obstacles.

When we factor in Lindor’s stellar defense at a premium position, his contributions on the basepaths, and his overall leadership, he does have a case.

Is Lindor the favorite? No, he is not. Does he still have a slight chance of shocking the world and earning the award with a strong finish? He most definitely should.