Mets to open crucial series against top NL East opponent

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The 2024 New York Mets have achieved more than even the most optimistic fan ever imagined. After trading Max Scherzer, Justin Verlander, David Robertson, and many other veterans, this was supposed to be a transition year for them. And here they are, occupying the third and last Wild Card spot and shooting for more.

Their recent surge has been nothing short of amazing: they have won eight of their last 10 and 12 of their last 15 games. During that time, they passed the Atlanta Braves in the standings and took possession of that playoff spot. Now, they have to hold on to it and that might be the hardest part.

In the middle of a competition of four squads for three Wild Card spots, the Mets will be visiting the team with the best record in baseball: the 88-58 Philadelphia Phillies, 30 games over .500.

Banged up as they are, the Phillies have won three consecutive games and are deep enough to complicate the Mets even with a few absences.

Pitching will be the X-factor for the Mets in the series

Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The Mets’ pitching staff will need to be at its best if they are going to win this series. They will be sending Jose Quintana (4.09 ERA), Luis Severino (3.74), and David Peterson (2.98) to the mound after shuffling their rotation; while the Phils will be using some tough hurlers, too: Aaron Nola, Kolby Allard, and Christopher Sanchez.

The Phillies look like the real deal, but the Mets have beaten tough opposition before. Mediocre teams don’t win 12 of 15 games very often.

The Mets need to keep up with the San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks in the Wild Card, and they have to fend off the Braves so losing the series could leave them in a tough position with all teams being so close in the standings. On the other hand, the confidence boost that a series win or, better yet, a sweep would give them would be considerable.