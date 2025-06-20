Scouts and analysts discuss Francisco Alvarez’s struggles with the Mets: ‘He looks completely lost’

The New York Mets are reeling from a six-game losing streak, and Francisco Alvarez’s bat isn’t doing them any favors right now.

Alvarez returned from hamate bone surgery weeks ago, yes, but he has yet to resemble the slugger fans expected in 2025.

Through 133 plate appearances, Alvarez owns a .229/.316/.305 slash line with an 84 wRC+—a steep drop from his prior flashes.

Last year, he teased fans with bursts of raw power and clutch moments. Now, his swing looks tentative and mistimed.

Is the wrist surgery playing a part in Alvarez’s struggles?

Yes, coming off a wrist injury—especially one involving the hamate bone—can be brutal on power hitters.

But there’s more going on here than just post-surgery rust. His pitch recognition has cratered, and so has his confidence.

Mets fans have started to whisper about a potential Triple-A stint. They’re not alone—some scouts and analysts agree.

Scouts and analysts talk about Francisco Alvarez's struggles and what comes next:



? "When you look at some of the numbers, he’s hitting the ball as hard as he ever has. He’s just not doing it consistently. Pitchers are attacking him on the outer third of the plate and he’s… pic.twitter.com/OfCDWcS1g2 — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) June 20, 2025

Keith Law, a respected voice on prospects, sees pitch recognition as the core of Alvarez’s current problem.

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

“When you look at some of the numbers, he’s hitting the ball as hard as he ever has,” Law said, per SNY. “He’s just not doing it consistently. Pitchers are attacking him away, and he’s not laying off those pitches.”

Law added that while Alvarez is young and recovering from hand injuries, some players never make that pitch recognition adjustment at the MLB level.

That’s a tough truth to swallow for Mets fans, especially after Alvarez looked like a franchise cornerstone last summer.

Alvarez looks ‘completely lost’

A rival scout took the critique further, suggesting the Mets consider a demotion to help clear Alvarez’s overloaded mind.

“He looks completely lost. I like the way he plays, but he’s in his own head. A trip to Syracuse might help,” the scout said.

The comments weren’t meant to bury Alvarez but to remind people how unforgiving the big leagues can be—especially at 23.

The scout pointed out that Alvarez is chasing pitches he should take and missing ones he should drive—never a good combo.

It’s like watching a gifted pianist hit the wrong keys, not from lack of talent, but because they’re thinking too hard.

The Mets have always viewed Alvarez as their catcher of the future, but even future stars sometimes need a detour.

It’s possible they simply underestimated how long the recovery from hamate surgery would affect him offensively.

That particular surgery is notorious for sapping power. Still, Alvarez’s contact issues and lack of discipline at the plate have nothing to do with physical strength.

This feels like a mental fog more than a mechanical flaw. And for now, it’s clouding everything about his approach.

Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

What should the Mets do?

So where do the Mets go from here? Do they double down on patience, or hit pause and send him to recalibrate?

The team is already in a spiral, and catcher is a position they can’t afford to let spiral with it.

Alvarez has the makeup to fight through this—he’s shown fire, leadership, and toughness. But he looks exhausted mentally.

Maybe some time out of the spotlight, in Syracuse, would give him space to rediscover his rhythm and quiet the noise. There’s no shame in a reset. Many stars once found theirs in Triple-A before breaking out.

Whether Alvarez joins them in the bounce-back club depends on how the Mets choose to navigate this tricky stretch.

For now, all eyes are on the Mets’ front office—and on Francisco Alvarez, who’s trying to find his swing and his confidence again.

READ MORE: Mets monitoring center field market, but ‘other possible and more expensive targets may emerge’