Mets monitoring center field market, but ‘other possible and more expensive targets may emerge’

The New York Mets have hit a wall, and they’ve hit it hard—six straight losses and a shaky grip on the NL East crown.

About a week ago, they looked like a juggernaut. Now? They’re walking a tightrope with fraying rope and no net in sight.

This isn’t just a cold stretch—it’s the kind of slide that makes front offices sweat and fanbases pace. But make no mistake: the Mets remain one of the most talented teams in the National League, even if they’ve forgotten how to show it.

Injuries and inconsistency are forcing the Mets’ hand

Losing Kodai Senga and Tylor Megill to injury didn’t just thin the rotation—it shook the Mets’ entire pitching strategy. Senga, their ace-caliber righty, offered strikeout stuff and big-game energy. Megill was a useful mid-rotation arm.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Without them, the Mets’ margin for error has all but vanished. Their starters are still solid, but the pressure now shifts to the bullpen, which has quietly become a source of concern because of injuries and a significant workload.

Even the sharpest bullpen dulls with overuse, and the Mets are starting to see that happen.

They might have a more problematic position to address ahead of the deadline, though.

Jose Siri’s setback makes center field an urgent issue

Jose Siri was supposed to be nearing a return, his fractured tibia slowly healing. Then came last week’s news: he’s been shut down indefinitely. That’s a gut punch.

With Siri out, Tyrone Taylor has shouldered most of the burden in center. Defensively, he’s been steady.

But with a disappointing 85 wRC+, his bat simply isn’t keeping pace with the demands of a playoff contender.

Center field is now the Mets’ most glaring hole, and the front office knows it. According to The Athletic, the team is monitoring both the center field and bullpen markets closely, but ‘other possible and more expensive targets such as a frontline starter may emerge.’

NEWS: The Mets are monitoring the market for help in center field and the bullpen, league sources said speculatively, other possible and more expensive targets such as a frontline starter may emerge, per @TheAthleticMLB pic.twitter.com/jCNMsguN9J — Mets Batflip (@metsbatflip1) June 20, 2025

That last part sounds like a luxury. The center field issue, on the other hand, is a necessity.

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

A dynamic center fielder could elevate the Mets

The idea of adding someone like Cedric Mullins or Luis Robert Jr. before the deadline isn’t just exciting—it’s transformative.

Mullins brings speed, energy, and above-average defense. Robert, though injury-prone, has superstar-level potential when healthy.

Either player would inject life into a lineup that too often relies on Pete Alonso, Juan Soto, and Francisco Lindor to carry the load.

Think of it like adding a spoiler to a sports car. It won’t change the engine, but it might just give you enough edge to win the race.

If the Mets want to survive a crowded NL playoff race, they can’t roll the dice on mediocre production in a premium position. The next few weeks may define their season.

Frontline starter talk lingers—but may not be realistic

While center field sits at the top of the Mets’ wish list, there’s still chatter about a frontline starter. But those arms don’t come cheap.

Names like Sandy Alcantara, Freddy Peralta, or Shane Bieber will cost serious prospect capital—and that’s assuming their current teams are even willing to deal.

Maybe the Mets can, and should, bring in someone cheaper, such as Andrew Heaney of the Pittsburgh Pirates. Perhaps president of baseball operations David Stearns can work his magic and bring in another unsung hero.

For now, the Mets are better off reinforcing the bullpen with reliable arms and keeping a close eye on the center field carousel. They don’t need a blockbuster. They need balance.

And if that balance includes a difference-maker in center and a few key innings from the bullpen? This team’s ceiling could stretch well into October.

