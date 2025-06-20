Mets designate minor leaguer to start on Friday and try to stop the bleeding

Desperation doesn’t always knock—it sometimes barges through the door, uninvited and loud. That’s where the New York Mets find themselves now.

After a promising start to the season, the Mets are unraveling at the seams, dropping six consecutive games in heartbreaking and head-scratching fashion.

The timing couldn’t be worse, either: the Phillies, red-hot and roaring with confidence, have pulled even atop the NL East standings after going 8-2 in their last ten.

Frustration boiling over as Mets hit their lowest point

In Queens, frustration has taken root like weeds in a neglected garden. These past few days, the Mets have looked less like contenders and more like a team chasing ghosts.

There’s no rhythm, no answer, and—perhaps most troubling—no obvious fix.

Thursday’s disaster against the Braves encapsulated the chaos. Clay Holmes and Huascar Brazoban combined to allow seven runs in a three-inning stretch that completely flipped the game.

It was the kind of performance that rattles a bullpen and shakes fan confidence to the core.

Things spiraled so quickly that Justin Hagenman, scheduled to start Friday’s critical matchup, was forced into emergency relief.

He tossed 2.2 innings, doing what he could to mop up a mess he didn’t create, but the damage was already done.

The surprise call: Blade Tidwell steps into the fire

Now, with the Mets’ back against the wall and no clear plan left, the call has gone out to Blade Tidwell—a 24-year-old pitching prospect already on the 40-man roster.

He’s not an unknown name to Mets fans, but he’s still something of a mystery at the major league level.

Tidwell’s first MLB appearance earlier this season was rough. He allowed six earned runs in 3.2 innings, ballooning his ERA to an ugly 14.73.

But numbers don’t always tell the full story, especially when a young pitcher gets thrown into a game like a lifeline in a storm.

In Triple-A, Tidwell has shown why the organization remains high on him. His 4.76 ERA in a hitter-friendly league might seem ordinary, but context matters.

His ERA- of 100 means he’s performing at league average, while his FIP- of 88 suggests he’s been better than the numbers say. With 73 strikeouts in 62.1 innings, he’s clearly missing bats.

The challenge ahead: daunting stage, high stakes

Calling on a rookie to pitch a pivotal game against a division rival riding a hot streak is like handing a first-time pilot the controls during turbulence. It’s high-stakes, high-pressure, and not for the faint of heart.

But the Mets believe in Tidwell’s stuff. His fastball has life, his slider bites, and more than anything, he’s got the competitive fire the team desperately needs right now.

It won’t be easy—Philadelphia is a brutal venue, and the Phillies’ lineup is punishing—but it’s the best option the Mets have.

If he can channel his minor league success, control the nerves, and give New York five competitive innings, that alone might feel like a small victory in these turbulent times.

This is more than just a start—it’s a statement

For Blade Tidwell, Friday is more than a chance. It’s a statement opportunity. Prospects live for moments like this, to prove that potential isn’t just a word scouts use—it’s a path.

And the Mets, spiraling and searching for hope, are hoping their young pitcher can give them exactly that.

One game won’t change the season. But a strong outing from Tidwell could stop the bleeding, stabilize the rotation, and provide a jolt of energy to a team that looks emotionally drained.

Sometimes, when things fall apart, it takes a bold move to start putting them back together. For the Mets, that move is Blade Tidwell.

