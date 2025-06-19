MLB insider says Mets will look for upgrades in 2 specific areas ahead of deadline

For a team battered by inconsistency in recent seasons, the New York Mets finally seemed to have found their backbone.

Their pitching staff—surprisingly, spectacularly—has become their shield, their identity, their spark.

But even the strongest foundations crack under pressure, and now, with a string of injuries, the Mets are staring down a familiar problem.

Like a luxury car with a sputtering engine, the Mets’ rotation looks brilliant on the surface, but something under the hood needs fixing fast.

Mets own best ERA in baseball, but cracks are starting to show

Entering Thursday, the Mets led all of Major League Baseball with a pristine 3.02 ERA. That stat isn’t an illusion—New York has been dominant on the mound.

Their starting rotation owns a 2.99 ERA, tops in the league, while their bullpen boasts a 3.07 mark, good for third overall.

That kind of run prevention is the envy of the league. But numbers don’t always tell the full story.

New York’s ace Kodai Senga and key arm Tylor Megill are now both sidelined for at least a month—and that’s the optimistic timeline.

Jon Heyman hints at trade deadline pitching upgrades

The Mets, unsurprisingly, are now preparing to act. According to insider Jon Heyman, the front office plans to explore the starting pitching market and could also target bullpen help—especially from the left side.

This pivot toward acquiring arms makes complete sense. Injuries have thinned the rotation, while the bullpen recently lost both Danny Young and A.J. Minter. That’s the type of attrition that even elite ERA numbers can’t mask forever.

Rotation options: elite names available, but not all are attainable

Heyman named two intriguing starters that might be on the move: Marlins right-hander Sandy Alcantara and Brewers standout Freddy Peralta.

Both pitchers bring ace-level upside and multi-year control, but it will take a hefty return package to land them, particularly Peralta, who might not be moved at all.

As for Chris Sale and Paul Skenes? Forget it. Their teams have made it crystal clear—they’re not for sale, no matter the offer.

That narrows the pool considerably. And with the Mets being mindful of their long-term plans, they’ll be cautious about trading away blue-chip prospects.

But with the rotation hanging by a thread and Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas struggling in rehab stints, help has to come from somewhere.

Bullpen needs a boost as key arms drop

While the Mets bullpen has held firm statistically, losing two left-handed relievers creates a new headache. A dependable southpaw could bring vital balance to a group that’s already logging a heavy workload.

Teams rarely give away relievers who can shift a playoff race, but smart, low-key moves can pay big dividends.

Last year’s contending clubs found gems at the deadline; the Mets might need to do the same.

Smart aggression is key as Mets balance future with present

The good news is that the Mets aren’t panicking. They have no intention of mortgaging their top prospects for a quick fix, but they also recognize the urgency.

You don’t find yourself with the best ERA in baseball by accident—and wasting that window would be a painful mistake.

It’s a delicate balancing act. The front office, led by president of baseball operations David Stearns, must protect its core while giving this team a chance to ride its elite pitching into October.

With a few smart, timely additions, that dream could become reality.

