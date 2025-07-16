Orioles star should be high on Mets’ list of trade deadline priorities

The New York Mets are chasing October, but there’s a glaring hole dragging them down—center field. It’s the kind of void that can quietly sink a postseason run, even with everything else clicking.

And right now, their internal options just aren’t cutting it.

Tyrone Taylor has been getting the bulk of the reps, but his 65 wRC+ tells a grim story. It’s hard to justify a near-automatic out in the middle of the lineup.

Jeff McNeil has also been tossed into center, but asking an infielder to patrol that ground long-term is like putting duct tape on a leaking dam.

That’s why the Mets are actively scanning the trade market, and they’ve got a few names circled.

Luis Robert Jr. headlines the group with his flashy ceiling, but the risk is sky-high with his injury history and cost.

Old friend Harrison Bader brings defensive swagger, but his bat is streaky and his offensive upside limited.

Then there’s Jarren Duran—young, dynamic, and under control until 2028—but Boston won’t part with him easily. The price tag would be enormous, and that’s assuming the Red Sox would even deal him.

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Why Cedric Mullins Makes the Most Sense

That brings us to Cedric Mullins, a name that feels increasingly like the sweet spot in this equation. The Orioles outfielder checks boxes that others don’t—playoff experience, balanced tools, and an affordable salary ($8.725 million in 2025, free agency after the World Series.)

While Mullins may not be as flashy as Duran or as toolsy as Robert, his package is more grounded. He’s underperforming slightly by his own standards, slashing .218/.302/.411 with 13 homers and 13 steals.

Still, his 101 wRC+ suggests he’s an average hitter—something the Mets would absolutely take in center.

More than anything, Mullins raises the floor of the lineup. He’s a steady presence who brings competence at the plate and enough speed to be disruptive. In a race where every run could decide the standings, that kind of player matters.

A Reasonable Price Tag, A Playoff Fit

What makes Mullins especially attractive is his contract status. He becomes a free agent this winter, meaning the Orioles can’t ask for a king’s ransom.

As Anthony McCarron pointed out recently, that short-term control makes him more attainable than someone like Duran.

Mullins won’t cost a top-tier prospect, but he also isn’t a pure rental in the vibe he brings. He’s still 30, experienced, and brings a level-headed intensity that could mesh well in a clubhouse trying to recapture momentum.

For a team like the Mets, that blend is incredibly valuable. Mullins is neither a long-term burden nor a meaningless band-aid.

Baltimore Should Be Motivated to Deal

There’s also logic on the Orioles’ side. Baltimore is stacked with young outfield talent. Colton Cowser, Heston Kjerstad, and others are all part of their long-term plans.

The O’s could stand to flip Mullins for pitching or infield depth, especially given they don’t seem particularly inclined to re-sign him.

In that sense, the Mets and Orioles feel like natural trade partners. New York gets a stabilizing force in center field, and Baltimore clears room for its youth movement while gaining something in return.

It’s a rare case where timing, need, and leverage all align—like finding a puzzle piece under the couch just before giving up on the whole picture.

Mullins Offers More Than Just Numbers

Even beyond the stats, Cedric Mullins fits the Mets’ identity. He plays hard, doesn’t complain, and brings a playoff-tested mindset. This is the kind of move that might not dominate headlines but ends up tipping a season.

Think of him like a solid swing on a 3-2 pitch—maybe not a homer, but a line drive that changes the inning. That’s the type of reliable impact the Mets need right now.

They don’t have to break the bank, and they don’t have to dream on upside. They just need competence, consistency, and a little grit in the outfield. Cedric Mullins checks all those boxes.

