New York Mets: Update on contract talks with Keith Hernandez

On this day 39 years ago, the New York Mets signed Keith Hernandez to a five-year contract. Now, Mets fans patiently await a new contract for Hernandez. This time, as a broadcaster.

Hernandez has been calling games for the Mets on SNY for 17 seasons since 2006. He is not under contract with the network for 2023. As recently as a week ago, buzz shared by Mike Puma of the New York Post indicated that SNY and Hernandez still had a “gap” on a contract. Yesterday though, a report from Puma made known that there has been some progress made.

Keith Hernandez closer to deal with SNY to keep commentating the New York Mets:

Yesterday, Puma tweeted the following on where things stand between Hernandez and SNY on a new deal.

“Hearing there has been progress in the contract talks between SNY and Keith Hernandez. The two sides are considered not far apart on a new multi-year agreement, but there is still work to be done before it can be completed.” Via the NY Post.

Certainly, encouraging to hear that there has been some progress made since last week between SNY and Hernandez. Since 2006, the Mets have established quite the trio of commentators, with Hernandez working alongside Gary Cohen and Ron Darling. Hopefully, SNY can keep it together for many more years to come.

Hernandez, a Mets great, had his number retired by the team this past summer. He attained tons of success on the field as a player for the organization, winning a World Series in 1986. He has gone on to achieve much more with the franchise in a broadcasting role. Hopefully, after now a few months’ worth of negotiating a new multi-year deal, both SNY and Hernandez can get a contract done as the start of the Mets 2023 regular season gets closer and closer.