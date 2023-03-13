New York Mets plan to shut down Jose Quintana for 3 months

Feb 28, 2023; Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jose Quintana (62) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Houston Astros at Clover Park. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

It was just reported by Mike Puma of the New York Post that the New York Mets are planning to shut down starting pitcher, Jose Quintana, for three months.

New York Mets’ Jose Quintana will be out for three months:

The Mets signed Quintana to a two-year, $26 million deal this offseason. He is coming off a career year in which he posted a 2.93 ERA and was set to be the Mets’ fourth starter in this exciting rotation.

A little over a week ago, Quintana had to exit after one inning with left-side tightness in what appeared to be a fairly serious injury. The left-hander ended up being diagnosed with a stress fracture on the fifth rib on his left side.

As talented as the Mets starting pitching looked to be on paper, the main concerns were the older ages of many of them and how they would all hold up. Right away, the Mets starting pitching depth, which has been lauded, will be tested right away. Particularly, David Peterson, who has had multiple strong showings in Spring Training, will finally get his opportunity to be a full-time starter to begin the regular season.

Losing Quintana for an extended period of time is a rough blow for the Mets. However, as noted, they have the depth to overcome an injury, at least on paper, and it will get tested from the jump.