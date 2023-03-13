New York Mets: Kodai Senga seen throwing after being scratched from start

Mar 5, 2023; Jupiter, Florida, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Kodai Senga (34) pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals in the first inning at Roger Dean Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-USA TODAY Sports

Shortly after being pulled from a start he was scheduled to make Saturday, New York Mets‘ new starting pitcher, Kodai Senga, was seen throwing Monday morning. Safe to say, for a Mets rotation that has had some injuries in Spring Training, an encouraging update on Senga.

New York Mets SP Kodai Senga looks to be fine:

Senga had to be pulled from his scheduled start on Saturday. He had a finger injury and was experiencing some discomfort. The Mets chose to be careful and scratched him from his start. Senga ended up being diagnosed with tendinitis in his right index finger and was ruled as day-to-day.

Buck Showalter stated to the media Saturday that they were just being cautious. Had it been a regular-season game, Senga would have been good to go. Senga also made known to reporters yesterday that he expects to be ready for his first scheduled start of the 2023 regular season for the Mets.

This morning, SNY shared a video of Senga throwing. Per Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, Senga threw off flat ground from roughly 90 feet—certainly, an encouraging update for a banged-up Mets pitching staff.

Kodai Senga does some throwing as he recovers from his finger injury: pic.twitter.com/44CObXo0lc — SNY (@SNYtv) March 13, 2023

Senga is primed to have a very key role in the Mets 2023 starting rotation. He is set to be the third starter, and this team will need him from the start of the season.

In his first Spring Training start, Senga did show why he has so much promise. Whether it be his heat or his specialty forkball pitch, Senga showcased his talent in his start last week, which resulted in two strikeouts in two innings.

If Senga can gain comfortability against major league hitters fairly early on and live up to his substantial potential, it gives this Mets team that much higher of a ceiling. Ultimately, it is good to see Senga throwing briefly after being pulled from his start. Hopefully, he continues to make progress, as this Mets team will need him.