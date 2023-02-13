New York Mets: Keith Hernandez has SNY deal finalized

Jul 9, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Former New York Mets first baseman Keith Hernandez at the ceremony for his jersey retirement at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Just days after an encouraging update on contract talks between Keith Hernandez and SNY, things are now officially finalized. The first report came this morning from Boomer Esiason, who shared that “what I feel is really good sources” Hernandez will be commentating on New York Mets games again this year.

Since that initial rumor earlier today from Esiason, more details on the contract have surfaced. Per Mike Puma of the New York Post, the deal is reportedly worth three years, keeping Hernandez in the Mets booth through 2025, which will be his 20th season calling Mets games for SNY.

New York Mets will have Keith Hernandez in the booth moving forward:

The news is undoubtedly thrilling for Mets fans. This was a process that frankly took way too long to reach the desired resolution. Mets pitchers and catchers must report to Port St. Lucie in two days. Opening Day for the regular season is just a little over six weeks away. But long at last, the Mets will have their terrific trio of Hernandez, Gary Cohen, and Ron Darling all in the booth gearing up for what should be an exciting 2023 season for the Mets.

The three have been broadcasting Mets games since 2006, 17 years. Now, going on year 18, they will surpass the 17 years Lindsey Nelson, Ralph Kiner, and Bob Murphy worked together. Cohen, Hernandez, and Darling will now have the longest tenure commentating together in Mets history.

Hernandez, the former two-time World Series champion, NL MVP, and five-time All-Star, is now 69 years old. He has accomplished so much on-field and broadcasting success with the franchise over a long period of time. It is certainly great that this contract dispute between him and SNY is now a thing of the past. Hernandez can now just get back to doing what he does, commentating on the Mets.