New York Mets intrasquad game lineups

The New York Mets are scheduled to have an intrasquad game this afternoon. This game is set to start at 1 p.m. SNY will be streaming the game, and it can be found on their Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

Below are the Mets’ two lineups for today’s intrasquad showdown.

Essentially, all of the veterans to the lineup on the left, who are guaranteed to be on the Opening Day roster, aside from Abraham Almonte.

Then, on the Mets A lineup, aside from Tomas Nido, either younger prospects who are some of the best ones the Mets have or players who are not top prospects and unlikely to be on the Mets Opening Day roster.

New York Mets intrasquad lineup takeaways:

The two starting pitchers in this one are Joey Lucchesi and Dominic Hamel. Yesterday, Buck Showalter spoke on how valuable Lucchesi can be to the team with his versatility as a starting pitcher or bullpen option. It will be fascinating to see how Lucchesi pitches today.

With the veteran lineup, this will be the first time that we get to see new free-agent additions Omar Narvaez and Tommy Pham. In terms of strictly Spring Training debuts, this is also Daniel Vogelbach’s first one with the Mets, someone the Mets will need contributions from this year as the left-handed designated hitter.

Then, with the A lineup, there is a ton of youth to be intrigued by. Per MLB Pipeline, four of the Mets’ top seven prospects are in the batting order. Brett Baty, Ronny Mauricio, Alex Ramirez, and Mark Vientos will all play this afternoon. Baty and Vientos, particularly, are competing to be on the 26-man roster to begin the regular season. Vientos will play at first base. Francisco Alvarez is not in the lineup.

Certainly, there is plenty to be interested in for today’s intrasquad matchup.