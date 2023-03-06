New York Mets Injury Update: Jose Quintana and David Peterson

Feb 28, 2023; Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jose Quintana (62) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Houston Astros at Clover Park. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Over the last few days of Spring Training, injuries have gotten to the New York Mets. Particularly with their starting pitching staff. Two left-handers, Jose Quintana, and David Peterson, both had to exit games in the past couple of days with injuries.

Quintana’s injury took place in yesterday’s game. He pitched one inning, not allowing a hit or walk, and recorded a strikeout. Peterson got hurt two days ago when he went two innings without allowing a hit or run.

Updates on New York Mets starters Jose Quintana and David Peterson:

Quintana had to exit after one inning yesterday with left-side tightness. Reportedly, testing was scheduled for today at some point, per Billy Eppler. Since the injury, Quintana has withdrawn from the World Baseball Classic.

Peterson left Saturday’s game after taking a comebacker. He had an inconclusive X-ray. Then, a CT scan showed that Peterson had a left foot contusion. He is day-to-day.

The news on Peterson is encouraging. Hopefully, the inevitable update shortly on Quintana is good as well. The two left-handers are both set to have valuable roles in this starting rotation with lofty expectations. Quintana, as the fourth starter, coming off a year in which he had a 2.93 ERA. Peterson provides incredible depth as the Mets’ sixth starter and is coming off a 7-5 season.