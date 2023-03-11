New York Mets Injury Update: Brooks Raley

Feb 16, 2023; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Brooks Raley (25) throws a pitch during spring training workouts. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

A surprising update came late last night when it was reported that New York Mets‘ new left-handed relief pitcher, Brooks Raley, was pulled from The World Baseball Classic’s roster for Team USA.

New York Mets say Brooks Raley has low-grade hamstring strain:

The Mets just shared that Raley had imaging done yesterday as a result of some tightness that he was feeling in his left hamstring. Raley has a low-grade hamstring strain. The Mets made known that Raley will return to Port St. Lucie to join the Mets for Spring Training and that they will have more information on his status in the future.

Andy Martino of SNY reported that the Mets will have an update “before long.” He also said that this injury “is not serious enough” for the Mets to pursue a left-handed reliever. So, probably, some good news there.

The Mets made a trade this offseason to acquire Raley to help their bullpen which was a major concern a year ago. Raley is coming off a career year in which he posted a 2.68 ERA in 60 games. He recorded 61 strikeouts in 53.2 innings pitched.

Raley is set to have an integral role in the 2023 Mets bullpen as the top left-handed relief pitcher. Hopefully, the information that will come in the future on Raley is encouraging, as the Mets certainly need him to begin the regular season.