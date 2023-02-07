New York Mets early arrivals for 2023 Spring Training

Oct 8, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo (9) reacts after hitting a RBI single in the fourth inning during game two of the Wild Card series against the San Diego Padres for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Today was the first day that New York Mets players could report to the team’s facility in Port St. Lucie for 2023 Spring Training.

New York Mets have a handful of players arrive at Spring Training:

Many players were present for early arrivals. Two core clubhouse leaders in recently paid, Brandon Nimmo and Eduardo Escobar, were two returning veterans in attendance. Newly-signed catcher Omar Narvaez was working with his new teammates. Also, the Mets’ three prospects vying for Opening Day roster spots, Francisco Alvarez, Brett Baty, and Mark Vientos, were all at the team’s headquarters earlier today.

Check out Brandon Nimmo, Francisco Álvarez and other Mets early arrivals at Spring Training today https://t.co/zvM9T9ya0h pic.twitter.com/JWmhHgLqag — SNY (@SNYtv) February 6, 2023

SNY was on top of the coverage sharing the work done by the players throughout the day. They shared clips of many players getting swings in the batting cage.

BP for Francisco Álvarez ? pic.twitter.com/4OLnJ6TFKC — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) February 6, 2023

Alvarez was not only getting work done in the cage but on the field with his new teammate at the catcher position, the seven-year veteran, Narvaez. Narvaez recently stated how excited he is to work with the Mets’ top-rated prospect in hopes of mentoring him.

Omar Narváez is already in Port St. Lucie to work with Francisco Álvarez ? pic.twitter.com/n7TODRDyrc — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) February 6, 2023

SNY also shared a few glimpses of reps taken in the batting cage by Baty and Vientos. It was reported last week by Metsmerized that Alvarez and Baty were already down in Port St. Lucie working. Knowing that they, along with Vientos, are three of the Mets’ top prospects who are all competing to be on the Opening Day roster, seeing them arrive as early as possible to get to work in is promising to see.

Lastly, with Nimmo, shortly after signing a massive eight-year $162 million deal, he made known his anticipation for and excitement to get Spring Training started in an interview with SNY.

“Really excited. I’ve been working out here since about middle of December, waiting for everybody to show up. We had a nice group come out today. I’m really excited, this is what I’ve been waiting for since signing. There’s a lot of expectation on this team and that comes from without and within. We know we have a good team. We’re wanting to get this thing started, get the team chemistry going, start to learn the new guys so that we can all be pulling on the same end of the rope. But that’s all a part of Spring Training and so we’re excited to get it started.”

The official report date for Mets pitchers and catchers is not for another nine days, on February 15th. To see multiple players motivated and working on the team’s practice field today as early as possible is certainly encouraging. As Nimmo stated, the expectations surrounding this team are gigantic, and an important Spring Training looms.