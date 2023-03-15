New York Mets announce Max Scherzer will start Opening Day, Justin Verlander for home opener

Aug 1, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer (21) throws to the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Since the blockbuster signing of Justin Verlander this offseason, one looming question was who would start on Opening Day for the New York Mets. With Verlander joining Max Scherzer, the Mets have two aces who, together, form one of the best one-two punches amongst all starting pitching staffs in Major League Baseball.

New York Mets will start Max Scherzer Opening Day, Justin Verlander for the home opener:

Earlier today, it was reported by Mike Puma of the New York Post that Scherzer will be the Mets’ Opening Day starter for the 2023 regular season. The Mets will be down in Miami for a divisional series with the Marlins, starting on Thursday, March 30th.

Then, Puma shared that Verlander will be the Mets starter for their home opener which will be on Thursday, April 6th. The Mets will once again be playing against the Marlins for a three-game set.

So, in the end, the Mets split up their two aces for their two openers, with their first game of the regular season being on the road.

The two have been teammates before, in Detroit, with the Tigers, where they spent five years together (2010-2014). Scherzer and Verlander will bring tons of excitement to the Mets for the fan base this season. The home opener in Queens at Citi Field should be electric for Verlander.

Scherzer is coming off a year, his first with the Mets, in which he recorded a 2.29 ERA and finished with an 11-5 record. Verlander was utterly dominant, arguably the best pitcher in baseball. He finished with the best ERA, a 1.75, and the second-most wins in the league, with 18 in 28 starts. All year long, it should be a blast two watch these two special aces complement one another atop this talented Mets’ starting rotation.