Former Mets star rumored to be nearing a deal with Blue Jays

The New York Mets could see their contractual battle with Pete Alonso conclude in short order following recent developments in his free agency search.

Pete Alonso could ditch Mets efforts for Blue Jays

The Rockaway Wave’s MLB reporter Mark C. Healey reported on Thursday that the Toronto Blue Jays are making steady progress in signing Alonso:

“I’m hearing Pete is close to signing with Jays. Don’t know specific #s,” Healey wrote on X in the afternoon.

The four-time All-Star has had much difficulty trying to get a deal done with New York this offseason. The Mets and Alonso are divided over the number of years in his next contract. The former wants to bring him back to town on a short-term deal for around three years. Alonso desires a long-term agreement at roughly $200 million.

Blue Jays could meet Alonso’s salary demands this winter

The Blue Jays have $199.96 million on their books for next season and a first baseman in Vladimir Guerrero Jr. who is one of the elite at his position. Bringing Alonso on board would cost Toronto at least $30 million every season that he’s on their payroll.

Additionally, the Florida native is a special talent himself but would cause a position battle to brew with Guerrero Jr. The Blue Jays could shift their infield to potentially deploy both players, and Alonso would give them a major boost at the plate with his 34 home runs, 88 RBIs, and a .240 batting average that could carry over into and improve next season.

Nevertheless, for now, reports are uncertain as the former 2019 MLB home runs leader surveys the market in search of a favorable deal.