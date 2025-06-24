MLB insiders identify potential trade fits for the Mets

The New York Mets shouldn’t be waiting around for their fortunes to turn. Being in the middle of a rough stretch, the sense of urgency is increasing.

Even after dropping nine of their last ten, the Mets remain World Series contenders and plan to act like buyers at the deadline.

With the trade season heating up, speculation is swirling — and the Mets are connected to some intriguing names already.

Specialists over at ESPN, namely Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel, wrote about the top 50 trade candidates ahead of the deadline, and saw the Mets as a potential fit for some of these players.

NEWS: The Mets are listed as a fit for the following players:



• 3B Alex Bregman

• OF Cedric Mullins

• LHP Aroldis Chapman

• OF Luis Robert

• RHP Luis Severino

• LHP Reid Detmers



Mets Could Consider Alex Bregman for Potential Infield Boost

Alex Bregman may be sidelined with injury, but that hasn’t cooled off trade chatter around the Red Sox star.

Bregman, posting a 157 wRC+ and 11 home runs in limited action, offers elite production when healthy.

The Mets’ fit makes sense. His right-handed power, playoff experience, and positional fit are near-perfect on paper.

However, the cost could be sky-high — especially given Bregman’s reputation and the potential bidding war that could follow if Boston makes him available.

Still, Bregman is the kind of game-changer who might be worth emptying the cupboard for.

Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Center Field Reinforcements: Luis Robert and Cedric Mullins

No position on the Mets’ roster screams louder for help than center field — and two players would fit in like a glove.

Luis Robert Jr. brings the tools that scouts dream about: speed, power, and defensive upside. But 2025 hasn’t been kind.

Despite his talent, Robert has struggled mightily this season, making him more of a high-risk, high-reward trade chip.

On the flip side, Cedric Mullins offers a steadier hand — a dependable glove and consistent offensive floor the Mets lack.

He won’t wow anyone with 40-homer potential, but Mullins could stabilize a wobbly outfield overnight.

It’s a choice between ceiling and stability, but both names represent clear upgrades to the Mets’ center field dilemma, as Jose Siri is injured and Tyrone Taylor isn’t cutting it offensively.

Reid Detmers: An Intriguing Bullpen Puzzle Piece

Reid Detmers may not be a household name, but the lefty could quietly be a difference-maker down the stretch.

As a converted starter, Detmers holds a 4.64 ERA — yet his 2.80 FIP and 43 strikeouts in 33 innings tell a better story.

He’s the kind of under-the-radar project that Mets pitching coach Jeremy Hefner thrives with, thanks to Detmers’ nasty stuff.

Adding a lefty with upside like Detmers wouldn’t just be a depth move — it could become a bullpen steal in October.

Think of him as a fixer-upper house with modern plumbing — he just needs someone to throw on the new paint.

Aroldis Chapman’s Comeback Could Answer Mets’ Bullpen Woes

Yes, that Aroldis Chapman. The flamethrower might be 37, but he’s turning back the clock in 2025 with jaw-dropping results.

Chapman holds a dazzling 1.41 ERA this year, finally pairing his triple-digit heat with shockingly consistent control.

The Mets’ bullpen lacks a true shutdown lefty, and Chapman’s resurgence could fill that hole with force and swagger.

He’s pitched in massive moments, and that experience could be the calm in the storm during a tense playoff push.

Chapman may not be the wild card he once was, but he’s become something even rarer: a reliever with real staying power.

Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Luis Severino Could Be the Familiar Hero the Rotation Needs

Luis Severino knows New York, and more importantly, New York knows Severino — and that familiarity matters come October.

After shining in Flushing last season, Severino signed with the Athletics and continues to be effective despite a weak team.

Bringing him back would immediately deepen the Mets’ rotation, especially amid injuries and underperformance behind their aces.

He wouldn’t need to be the staff’s savior, but just eating innings and delivering quality starts could shift the balance.

It’s a move rooted in comfort and logic — something few trade deadline gambles can claim.

All Eyes on the Mets as the Deadline Draws Near

These connections — Bregman, Robert, Mullins, Detmers, Chapman, and Severino — aren’t just hot stove smoke.

Each fills a different Mets need: power bat, outfield reliability, bullpen arm, or dependable starter depth.

Whether the front office pulls the trigger remains to be seen, but the targets themselves are both smart and aggressive.

With their season teetering between collapse and resurgence, the Mets know they can’t afford to stand still.

Like a poker player holding a strong hand but missing one card, they’re waiting to go all-in — and that moment’s coming fast.

