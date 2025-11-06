For a while, everything clicked for the New York Mets. Around mid-June, they looked like one of baseball’s most balanced pitching staffs. Tylor Megill was carving through lineups, Kodai Senga looked every bit like a frontline ace, David Peterson was quietly dominant, and the bullpen was shutting games down with precision. Even Clay Holmes, once a high-leverage reliever, had settled into a new rhythm as a starter.

Then, as tends to happen in Queens, the season unraveled.

From Dominance to Disappointment

Injuries hit at the worst times, performance slumps piled up, and the front office’s decision not to reinforce the rotation at the trade deadline came back to haunt them. By season’s end, the Mets had sunk to a 4.04 team ERA — the 13th-worst in the majors, far from the elite level they once flirted with.

The foundation remains strong, and in Steve Cohen, the Mets have the wealthiest owner in baseball — one who’s never hesitated to open his checkbook when the right player becomes available. With deep pockets and a top-tier farm system that’s starting to mature, the Mets are well-positioned for a bold winter move.

The Ideal Match: Tarik Skubal

Enter Tarik Skubal. According to MLB insider Ken Rosenthal, the Detroit Tigers ace might be the “perfect” fit for the Mets — a potential match of need, timing, and ambition. Skubal just wrapped up another dominant campaign, posting a 2.21 ERA over 195.1 innings. He’s coming off a 2024 AL Cy Young Award and is already considered a strong favorite to win it again.

But here’s the twist: Skubal’s contract situation could soon force Detroit’s hand. He’s set to hit free agency after the 2026 season, and extension talks between the pitcher and the Tigers have stalled. Reports suggest there’s a significant financial gap — Detroit’s offers haven’t come close to what Skubal believes he’s worth.

And frankly, he’s right to hold firm.

The Cost of an Ace

Rosenthal believes Skubal could become the first $400 million pitcher in MLB history. That sounds staggering, but in today’s market — with top starters commanding salaries that mirror franchise players — it’s not unthinkable. The Mets, of all teams, understand what elite talent costs. Just look at their massive investment in Juan Soto, another player they deemed essential to their long-term vision.

If the Tigers decide to explore trade options, the Mets have the goods to make it happen. Their system features an enviable mix of young pitching depth and high-upside prospects, the kind of combination that could tempt Detroit into a deal before Skubal’s value dips closer to free agency. If president of baseball operations David Stearns gets creative and starts mentioning names like Jonah Tong, Brandon Sproat, Carson Benge, or Jett Williams, it might just pique the Tigers’ interest.

What Comes Next

For New York, the logic is simple. If you have a chance to land a true ace — a left-hander with a sub-2.50 ERA ceiling and strikeout stuff — you don’t hesitate. A trade could mirror the Francisco Lindor situation, where the Mets secured the player early and worked out an extension before he ever hit the market. Or they might play the long game and wait until Skubal becomes available as a free agent.

Either way, the New York Mets won’t sit idly by. Their window to build a championship-caliber rotation is open, and with a talent like Skubal potentially in play, this offseason could define the next era of Mets baseball.

Will Detroit blink first, or will the Mets force their hand with an offer too good to refuse? Time will tell, but things will definitely get interesting.