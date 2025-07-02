Mets’ young starter to pitch in Game 2 of doubleheader, role still to be determined

The New York Mets, desperate for stability after losing 13 of their last 16 games, were granted an unexpected pause by Tuesday’s rain.

That brief delay resulted in a doubleheader against the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday at Citi Field—an opportunity to reset a sinking season.

Clay Holmes will start the matinee at 1:10 p.m. ET, and he might just be the right man to set the tone.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Holmes enters with a sharp 2.97 ERA and has proven that his transition from reliever to starter was as smooth as the Mets could have dreamed.

His consistency has been crucial in a rotation that’s been patchwork at best, unstable at worst in the last month or so.

The real curiosity, though, comes in Game 2, where Blade Tidwell has been tabbed as the bulk pitcher.

Tidwell Ready for Game 2

That title—“bulk pitcher”—matters. He may not technically start. It’ll depend on how Game 1 plays out.

If the bullpen isn’t overly taxed in the first game, the Mets may use an opener to buy Tidwell a cleaner inning.

The team hasn’t confirmed the structure yet, but manager Carlos Mendoza and his staff will read the situation inning by inning.

As Fireside Mets pointed out on X, “Blade Tidwell will now pitch in Game 2… the Mets need to get through the 1st game” first.

Blade Tidwell will now pitch in Game 2 today, the Mets need to get through the 1st game to see if they need an opener or not#Mets #LGM pic.twitter.com/PcM3NlLy74 — Fireside Mets (@firesidemets) July 2, 2025

For Tidwell, it’s another chance to prove he belongs—something he’s struggled to do so far at the MLB level.

He has a bloated 10.13 ERA through 10.2 big-league innings, a number that doesn’t inspire much confidence.

That said, the Mets don’t have the luxury of waiting for perfect options. Depth is thin, and arms are worn down.

In Triple-A, Tidwell’s 4.76 ERA might look underwhelming, but it needs context. He pitches in a league built for hitters.

Adjusted for environment, his ERA- is 100—exactly league average. He’s not lighting it up, but he’s not a disaster either.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Potential is Right There

The 24-year-old righty has shown flashes of swing-and-miss stuff and a sharp slider when he’s in rhythm.

The problem has been command. Too many missed spots and poorly located fastballs have led to loud contact.

Still, the Mets are hoping for 4–5 competitive innings from Tidwell, ideally keeping the team in the game.

If Holmes handles the opener well, it could ease pressure on both the bullpen and Tidwell later in the evening.

It’s a delicate dance, and one New York must execute well if they want to avoid another lost series.

The Mets need to start winning, and soon

In many ways, this feels like the tipping point. The Mets can’t keep sliding and expect to stay relevant in the NL East race.

Every game matters now, especially at home, especially against a playoff-caliber opponent like the Brewers.

Clay Holmes has the poise to be the tone-setter. If baseball were a symphony, he’s the quiet conductor behind the chaos.

For Blade Tidwell, it’s a different story. He’s still tuning his instrument, trying to find the right pitch—both literally and metaphorically.

If both pitchers can deliver, the Mets just might find the momentum they’ve been chasing all month.

READ MORE: Mets map out rehab plan for injured outfielder