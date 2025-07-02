Mets map out rehab plan for injured outfielder

The New York Mets, mired in a brutal stretch, are desperately searching for signs of life—and Jesse Winker may be one of them.

After dropping 13 of their last 16 games, the Mets look like a team searching for answers and clinging to any glimmer of hope.

The offense, once streaky but dangerous, has fallen into silence, and the lineup feels incomplete without veteran contributors like Jesse Winker.

Now, that silence may be broken soon, as Winker inches closer to returning from a nagging oblique injury that’s sidelined him since May.

Winker, who has provided consistent at-bats against right-handed pitching, began his rehab assignment last weekend at High-A Brooklyn.

In his brief appearance, Winker went 1-for-1, adding a walk and getting plunked—an odd but encouraging line that shows his timing is intact.

The plan was for Winker to continue his rehab stint with Double-A Binghamton this week, but nature had its own agenda.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Rain Delays but Doesn’t Derail Progress

Binghamton’s game was rained out Tuesday, delaying both Sean Manaea and Jesse Winker’s scheduled rehab appearances by a day.

According to manager Carlos Mendoza, Winker is expected to play Wednesday, followed by rest on Thursday.

Mets Injury News:



? Jesse Winker is scheduled to play today and tomorrow for Binghamton with an off day Thursday, per Carlos Mendoza. Mendoza added that the hope is for Winker to play in Syracuse this weekend.



? Carlos Mendoza says that Kodai Senga faced hitters on Sunday… — Mets Batflip (@metsbatflip1) July 1, 2025

If there are no setbacks, Winker will join Triple-A Syracuse this weekend—a strong signal that his return to the big-league roster is imminent.

It’s no secret the Mets have missed his steady left-handed bat, especially in key late-inning spots where the team has repeatedly come up empty.

Before going down, Winker posted a 104 wRC+—not flashy, but certainly dependable for a part-time designated hitter and pinch-hit threat.

Veteran Presence Could Settle a Shaky Lineup

Winker may not be a game-changing superstar, but his plate discipline and veteran savvy offer something this team sorely lacks right now.

With the entire offense except for Juan Soto slumping, Winker’s re-entry could stabilize the middle of the order.

He knows how to extend at-bats, work counts, and deliver quality contact—exactly the traits missing from the Mets’ disjointed offensive approach.

In a lineup that currently feels like a puzzle missing too many edge pieces, Winker fits neatly and helps complete the picture.

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

A Reminder of What He Brings

It’s easy to forget that Jesse Winker once slashed .305/.394/.556 in a full season with the Reds, earning All-Star honors in 2021.

While he’s not replicating that production, his offensive instincts haven’t vanished. He still understands how to spoil pitches and punish mistakes.

Coming off a Grade 2 oblique strain, the Mets are being cautious, but Winker’s rehab progress suggests a return before the All-Star break is not impossible.

And frankly, the Mets don’t have the luxury to be patient. If Winker is ready, they’ll need him—urgently.

Momentum Shift Can Start Small

Sometimes it’s not a superstar trade or a blockbuster call-up that turns a season—it’s a quiet return by a reliable veteran like Jesse Winker.

Think of him as a pressure valve: someone who can ease the burden on the regulars while still delivering meaningful at-bats when it counts.

And if his timing clicks immediately, Winker could be the jolt that nudges the Mets out of their spiral and into the fight again.

Injury Report Offers Glimmers of Hope

Winker’s return isn’t the only encouraging news. Sean Manaea’s recovery from an elbow issue continues smoothly, and Kodai Senga’s rehab is progressing.

The Mets, for all their flaws, are slowly getting healthier—and while that doesn’t guarantee wins, it makes them competitive again.

As the summer heat builds, the Mets still have time to re-enter the NL East picture. But it starts with getting the roster whole.

Eyes on Syracuse This Weekend

If all goes to plan, Jesse Winker could be back in a Mets uniform within the next week. Triple-A Syracuse is his next stop.

Whether he plays two or three games there may depend on how his body responds—but so far, all signs point to progress, not setbacks.

Mets fans have grown accustomed to disappointment in recent games, but Winker’s return offers something rare: a reason to believe things can improve.

