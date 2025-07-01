Mets superstar wrapped up historic month

The New York Mets spent most of June looking like a ship taking on water. But Juan Soto refused to sink with it.

In a month plagued by injuries, inconsistency, and missed opportunities, Soto shone like a lighthouse in the storm. While the Mets managed just 12 wins to 15 losses, Soto delivered one of the best stretches of his eight-year career.

For a franchise with World Series ambitions, June was a gut punch. The Mets’ rotation faltered due to health issues, and the bullpen couldn’t hold leads consistently. Offensively, the team went cold when it mattered most.

But Juan Soto? He brought the heat every single night.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Soto’s Numbers Were MVP-Caliber in June

Soto slashed an eye-popping .322/.474/.722, good for a National League-leading 1.196 OPS during June. That’s not just good — that’s superstar fuel.

A massive June for Juan ? pic.twitter.com/VkPtdhswcm — New York Mets (@Mets) July 1, 2025

Even more impressive, Soto led the NL in home runs (11), walks (25), and fWAR (1.7) during the month. He wasn’t just producing; he was carrying the Mets.

It’s hard to overstate how vital Soto’s performance was. Every time the offense looked lifeless, he injected energy back into the lineup with one swing.

From ‘Slump’ to Scorcher: Soto Flipped the Script

Back in April and early May, whispers of a “slow start” began swirling around Soto. Was the $765 million man underperforming?

Turns out, those concerns were premature. He was just setting the stage for a summer surge.

Now with 20 home runs on the season and a 153 wRC+, Soto is firmly back on a 40-homer pace. His season line is beginning to look awfully similar to his career norm — and that’s elite company.

Mets’ Offense Revolved Around Soto’s Bat

Soto scored 25 runs and drove in 20 during June, despite the rest of the lineup sputtering for most of the month. His production could have easily looked even better if the hitters behind him had pulled their weight.

It felt like every time Soto got on base — which happened often — the rally stalled before it truly began. Yet he kept grinding.

Imagine a luxury sports car stuck in traffic. Soto was the engine, revving and ready, but the rest of the Mets lineup couldn’t get out of second gear.

Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

Soto Is Finally Delivering the Star Power New York Demanded

When Soto arrived in New York, the pressure was immediate. With a contract worth $765 million, expectations were sky-high — and rightly so.

Now, Mets fans are starting to see why that price tag made sense. This version of Juan Soto is the one New York paid for — and desperately needs.

If he continues at this pace, the Mets will have a fighting chance to claw their way back into the top spot of the NL East. His plate discipline, power, and clutch hitting are everything the team lacked elsewhere in June.

July Hinges on Soto’s Continued Dominance

The calendar has flipped to July, but the blueprint hasn’t changed. For the Mets to stay relevant, Soto must keep leading the charge.

With the rotation still banged up and the bullpen unreliable, the lineup has to be the engine. And right now, that engine is wearing No. 22.

Soto’s presence is more than just numbers. His intensity, swagger, and refusal to fold have become the emotional backbone of the Mets.

If they find a way to rally in the second half, it’ll be because Juan Soto dragged them there.

