Mets’ ace making swift recovery from hamstring injury, nearing rehab assignment

The New York Mets have been holding their breath since June 12, when Kodai Senga limped off the mound in Washington.

The injury came during a routine baseball play—Senga covering first base on a grounder—yet it brought the season to a halt.

Mets fans feared the worst, especially given how snakebitten the rotation has been over the last few weeks.

Thankfully, the diagnosis brought a sigh of relief: a Grade 1 hamstring strain, the least severe on the scale.

That small detail meant Senga’s season wasn’t derailed, just temporarily paused—and that pause may soon be over.

Since the injury, Kodai Senga has handled his recovery with the same precision he shows on the mound.

He never stopped throwing, ensuring his powerful right arm stayed in shape while his leg healed.

Progress accelerated this past weekend, with Senga facing live hitters and clearing a major rehab hurdle.

On Tuesday, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza confirmed Senga will throw a bullpen session and participate in PFPs next.

PFPs—pitcher’s fielding practice—may sound dull, but they’re crucial for proving full lower-body mobility and sharp reflexes.

It’s not just about throwing anymore. Senga needs to show he can sprint, cover ground, and react to bunts or dribblers.

If he passes that test, he’ll likely begin a rehab assignment, perhaps as soon as this week.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Mets Star May Return in July if Rehab Stays on Track

Given how efficient Senga has looked, there’s growing optimism he won’t need more than one or two rehab outings.

Mendoza hasn’t revealed a firm date, but all signs point to a return around the All-Star break.

For the Mets, the timing couldn’t be better as they navigate a critical stretch in the NL East race.

The rotation has battled inconsistency and attrition, with veterans like David Peterson and Clay Holmes carrying heavier loads.

Senga’s absence hasn’t just left a statistical gap—it’s left an emotional one. He’s the kind of ace who anchors a clubhouse.

His competitive fire, split-fingered wizardry, and poise under pressure are impossible to replicate.

Having him back feels like getting the lead actor back in a Broadway show—suddenly, everything clicks again.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Senga’s Season Had Cy Young Buzz Before the Injury

Before going down, Kodai Senga was pitching the best baseball of his MLB career, with a sparkling 1.47 ERA in 73.2 innings.

He was carving through lineups with surgical precision, elevating his name into early National League Cy Young conversations.

Realistically, the time missed probably removes him from award contention—but that hardly matters now.

The Mets would rather have him healthy and pitching deep into September (and October) than holding a trophy in November.

And make no mistake—if the Mets make a run, it will be on the back of Senga’s right arm.

He brings a unique mix of intensity and calm that seems to steady the entire team when he’s on the hill.

A Big Piece Returns in a Pivotal Month

With the trade deadline approaching and the Mets experiencing their worst stretch of the season, Senga’s return could be the spark they need.

Think of his presence as a midseason acquisition—only it costs nothing and arrives fully acclimated to the clubhouse.

The front office is still evaluating potential deadline additions, but getting Senga back changes the math entirely.

If he picks up where he left off, the Mets rotation instantly becomes a more formidable force.

And if the offense can regain its best form, New York becomes a much more dangerous team heading into August.

Fans should expect official word on his rehab assignment soon, perhaps within days if his Tuesday work goes smoothly.

There’s real momentum now, and the idea of seeing Kodai Senga back on the mound at Citi Field suddenly feels tangible.

