Mets’ injured starter set for final rehab outing

The New York Mets can’t seem to catch a break—especially on the mound, where injuries have thinned the rotation to the bone.

Tylor Megill, Kodai Senga, Sean Manaea, and Griffin Canning are all currently sidelined with different ailments. It’s become a survival test.

Some help may arrive soon. While Megill and Senga might return within a few weeks, Sean Manaea could beat them all back.

Manaea is scheduled for what the Mets hope is his final rehab outing Tuesday with Double-A Binghamton. The stakes feel enormous.

Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Manaea’s Timeline Offers Mets a Glimmer of Stability

Just last week, Manaea’s progress hit a brief speed bump when a loose body was found in his throwing elbow.

Team doctors advised a 48-to-72-hour shutdown, enough to spark anxiety for a rotation already buckling under pressure.

Still, optimism has returned. Mets president David Stearns indicated the team always aimed to resume Manaea’s rehab by early this week.

So far, there have been no setbacks—just a cautious plan executed with careful steps toward a critical return.

Mets Counting on Manaea to Stay Healthy and Steady

Manager Carlos Mendoza shared a much-needed dose of confidence, stating Manaea “should be fine for the rest of the year.”

It’s a loaded phrase. The Mets desperately need it to hold true, especially with Canning done for the season and others fragile.

Manaea’s return won’t magically fix everything, but it stabilizes the floor. Right now, even just a floor would be welcome.

Rotation Depth Reaching Breaking Point

New York’s starting pitching depth is being tested like a dam under relentless rainfall—eventually, the cracks start to show.

Without Senga and Megill, the rotation has relied heavily on fringe arms.

That’s not a sustainable model for a team still hoping to stay in the NL East hunt as the season creeps into July.

Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Manaea’s Potential Impact Can’t Be Overstated

Sean Manaea isn’t just a body—they’re not just filling innings with him. He was a strikeout machine last year, fanning 184 batters.

He also posted a solid 3.47 ERA in 2024, showing he still has the stuff to carve through lineups when healthy.

His last rehab outing on June 19 was a clear sign he’s nearing form: 5.1 innings, seven strikeouts, one run allowed.

Elbow Questions Linger Beyond 2025

While the Mets expect Manaea to pitch through the rest of 2025, offseason surgery remains very much on the table.

That possibility looms, though the team and Manaea seem committed to complete a successful return to the rotation in the here and now.

It’s a risk—one they’re forced to accept. But if it helps the Mets stay afloat, it’s a gamble worth taking.

For the Mets, Every Start Now Matters

This isn’t just about filling a rotation spot. It’s about fighting off collapse while hoping reinforcements arrive before it’s too late.

Every healthy outing from Manaea could be the difference between a spiraling season and one that stays competitive deep into September.

Like duct tape over a cracked windshield, it may not be pretty—but it might just hold long enough to get through the storm.

