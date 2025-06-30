Mets reportedly considering move for Twins star if they can’t land Luis Robert Jr.

The New York Mets are running out of patience—and options—in center field, and time is not on their side anymore.

With Jose Siri sidelined and Tyrone Taylor struggling to produce consistently, the Mets’ outfield feels incomplete and underpowered. Taylor brings effort and defense, but at the plate, he’s more stopgap than solution.

For weeks now, Luis Robert Jr. of the Chicago White Sox has headlined the list of potential upgrades in trade rumors. On paper, Robert checks every box: athletic, powerful, and still just 27 years old.

But as tempting as his upside is, Robert’s 2025 campaign has been a major disappointment, creating legitimate concerns.

He’s hitting just .185 with a 63 wRC+, which paints him as a below-average hitter despite his immense talent. That’s a staggering fall for someone once considered an MVP-caliber player.

Credit: Peter Aiken-Imagn Images

Luis Robert Jr.’s Value Is in the Eye of the Beholder

The White Sox aren’t just going to hand Robert over despite his struggles. He’s still under team control and brimming with potential.

The Mets, understandably, would seek a discount given Robert’s poor numbers, but Chicago may view this as a temporary slump—not a full collapse. That’s a serious negotiating gap.

Robert’s current value sits in an awkward middle ground—too inconsistent to demand top-tier talent in return, yet too gifted to be sold low. It’s a front office puzzle.

And now, the Mets are reportedly exploring a more daring—and arguably riskier—alternative.

Byron Buxton Emerges as a Wild-Card Option

According to Bob Nightengale, the Mets may pivot toward Minnesota Twins star Byron Buxton if talks for Robert stall or sour.

NEWS: If the Mets do not pursue Luis Robert Jr, the team could pursue $100 million outfielder Byron Buxton from the Minnesota Twins, per @BNightengale pic.twitter.com/E01Bcheo14 — Mets Batflip (@metsbatflip1) June 30, 2025

Buxton, much like Robert, is a five-tool player whose career has been defined by brilliance and fragility. His talent has never been in question—his health always has.

But in 2025, Buxton is healthy and proving exactly why he once looked like the face of the Twins franchise.

The 31-year-old is slashing .281/.347/.566 with 19 home runs, 15 stolen bases, and a superb 151 wRC+. That’s not just productive—that’s star-level dominance.

He currently ranks 11th among all MLB position players in WAR (3.4), a metric that underscores just how complete his game remains.

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Elite Defense, Even With the Injuries

Buxton’s speed and instincts are still playing in center field, too. He’s collected five Outs Above Average this season, proving he hasn’t lost a step defensively.

Though Defensive Runs Saved pegs him at a flat zero, that metric doesn’t always capture the nuance of Buxton’s range and reads.

He may not look like the electric 24-year-old version of himself, but he still plays like a game-changer when healthy.

Price Tag and Injury Risk Loom Large

Of course, Buxton comes with his own set of complications—starting with that $100 million extension signed a few years ago.

Add in his lengthy injury history and the fact that Minnesota would likely want serious prospects in return, and the stakes rise fast.

Still, the Twins are currently 40-44 and teetering on the edge of contention. If they decide to retool, they could make Buxton available.

The Mets might then swoop in with a deal centered on upside, hoping Buxton stays on the field long enough to swing their postseason hopes.

A Calculated Gamble the Mets Might Need

If trading for Luis Robert Jr. is like buying a used Ferrari with engine issues, acquiring Byron Buxton is like betting on a racehorse with fragile legs—high reward, high risk.

But when your outfield is gasping for offense, you can’t fix it with caution tape and duct-tape bats. You need a difference-maker.

The Mets may just be bold enough to chase the high ceiling and live with the unknowns.

