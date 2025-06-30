Mets owner speaks out amid rough stretch of games

It wasn’t just a bad weekend for the New York Mets—it was a gut punch that left the team breathless and reeling.

Facing a last-place Pittsburgh Pirates squad, the Mets were completely dismantled at home, outscored 30-4 across three games.

Friday’s 9-1 loss felt like a warning. Saturday’s 9-2 embarrassment was the gut check. Sunday’s 12-1 meltdown sealed the sweep.

The losses were so lopsided that a players-only meeting was called after Saturday’s game. Whatever was said didn’t help.

This isn’t just a losing streak. It’s a collapse. The Mets have now lost 13 of their last 16, tumbling down the standings.

As recently as June 12, they led the NL East by 5.5 games. Now, they sit 1.5 games behind the Phillies and fading fast.

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Cohen Speaks Out Amid Mets’ Freefall

Owner Steve Cohen has never shied away from expressing emotion, and this time, frustration was front and center.

“Tough stretch, no sugarcoating it,” Cohen posted on X. “I didn’t see this coming. I’m as frustrated as everybody else.”

Tough stretch , no sugarcoating it . I didn’t see this coming . I’m as frustrated as everybody else . We will get through this period . Our injured pitching will come back over the next few weeks . It is unlikely the team’s hitting with RISP will continue at this weak pace. Keep… — Steven Cohen (@StevenACohen2) June 30, 2025

But Cohen also urged fans to keep the faith, promising that injured arms will return and the bats will eventually heat up.

“Our injured pitchers will come back over the next few weeks,” he wrote. “Keep the faith!”

The injuries have piled up. Kodai Senga, Tylor Megill, Sean Manaea, and Griffin Canning are all sidelined from the rotation.

The bullpen has been stretched thin, with Danny Young and A.J. Minter among the missing pieces in the late innings.

But even accounting for the injuries, something deeper is unraveling—and Cohen knows it can’t all be blamed on health.

Fans cheer as Mets owner Steve Cohen makes his way through the crowd prior to the unveiling of the Tom Seaver statue outside Citi Field prior to the start of game between the Mets and Diamondbacks April 15, 2022. Mets Home Opener

Too Many Holes, Not Enough Firepower

This Mets lineup was built to be dynamic, but right now, it’s anything but. It’s scattered, unsure, and deeply out of sync.

Francisco Alvarez and Luisangel Acuña were supposed to be rising stars. Both are now back in the minors, struggling to adjust.

Veterans like Starling Marte and Jeff McNeil haven’t stepped up either, leaving a glaring void in the heart of the order.

The offense has gone ice cold in the clutch. The Mets’ numbers with runners in scoring position are among the league’s worst.

When a team repeatedly strands runners and fails to capitalize, it starts to feel like watching someone sink in quicksand.

It’s not just the bats. Pitchers who were lights out early are looking worn down, and bullpen roles have grown fuzzy.

Why Cohen Still Believes a Turnaround Is Coming

Steve Cohen has poured money, time, and emotion into this franchise. He’s not walking away from a few weeks of misery.

His confidence, while optimistic, isn’t entirely misplaced. This team still has the talent to climb out of this spiral.

Pete Alonso, Juan Soto, and Francisco Lindor all remain game-changers, and there is talent in the mid and lower parts of the lineup even if they aren’t really showing it right now.

Once Senga, Megill, and Manaea return, the rotation should stabilize, and the bullpen will benefit from added structure.

There’s also the simple fact that baseball is a long season—one series can’t define a team, no matter how ugly it looked.

Even the 2000 Yankees, a World Series team, lost 15 of 18 down the stretch. Momentum is fragile, but so is despair.

Mets Need Urgency, Not Panic

The Mets’ current situation is bleak, but not irreversible. They need urgency, not desperation, and clear eyes in the clubhouse.

That starts with leadership. If Soto, Lindor and Alonso set the tone, others will follow. This clubhouse needs belief.

The front office may soon face hard questions. Will they buy at the deadline? How aggressive will they be?

In the meantime, the team needs to show signs of life—play sharp defense, put together professional at-bats, and fight.

The schedule doesn’t ease up, and the fanbase, while passionate, won’t tolerate listless effort much longer.

Steve Cohen knows that better than anyone. His message to fans? Don’t give up just yet. The storm hasn’t won.

READ MORE: Mets hold players-only meeting after losing 12 of their last 15 games