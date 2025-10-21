Mets’ young star ‘could be the key’ to Tarik Skubal trade

The New York Mets need a true ace—someone who can stare down a lineup in October and shift the balance of a playoff series. That search might lead them straight to Detroit, where Tarik Skubal has become one of the best pitchers in baseball. The Tigers’ left-hander, fresh off a Cy Young-winning 2024 season and a strong bid this year as well, is under team control only through 2026, and Detroit has shown little urgency to extend him, judging by a recent low-ball offer.

If the Tigers decide not to commit long-term, they face a familiar dilemma: trade their ace for value now or risk losing him for nothing later. For the Mets, that’s an opening worth exploiting. They have the financial muscle, the farm depth, and—after another year of frustration—the urgency to make a splash that can change their October destiny.

Why the Timing Feels Right for Steve Cohen

An 83–79 finish wasn’t what Mets owner Steve Cohen envisioned when he built one of baseball’s most expensive rosters. His post-season apology to fans said it all. The message was clear: he’s not content with mediocrity. Acquiring Skubal could be the defining move of his ownership—one that transforms a rotation built on promise into one built on dominance.

Cohen’s willingness to spend isn’t in question, but the Mets can’t simply buy their way into contention anymore. They need talent in its prime, and Skubal fits that profile better than any starter potentially on the market. He’s not just a short-term rental; he’s a cornerstone pitcher capable of reshaping the team’s 2026 pitching plans.

The Price: Francisco Alvarez and the Tigers’ Wish List

Blockbuster trades rarely happen without pain, and in this case, that pain might come in the form of Francisco Alvarez. Scouts told John Harper of SNY that the Mets’ young catcher could be the centerpiece of a Skubal deal.

“Other than pitching, Alvarez could be the key,” one executive said. “It depends how the Tigers’ scouts evaluate him. He showed some growth after the Mets sent him to Triple-A, but is he still a 30-home run guy as projected? As a catcher, that would make him a difference-maker and something to help justify the trade from a PR standpoint.”

Despite a turbulent season that included a broken hamate bone, a demotion, and a pair of finger injuries, Alvarez still managed to hit 11 home runs with a 124 wRC+ in just 76 games. For Detroit, a bat like that behind the plate could be the kind of long-term offensive presence they’ve lacked.

Other Potential Trade Pieces in the Mix

Per Harper’s report, the Tigers’ interest doesn’t stop at Alvarez. Scouts have mentioned third baseman Brett Baty and pitchers David Peterson and Clay Holmes as possible big-league inclusions. On the prospect side, names such as right-handers Nolan McLean, Brandon Sproat, and Jonah Tong, along with infielder Jett Williams, first baseman Ryan Clifford, and outfielder Carson Benge, have come up frequently in discussions among scouts and analysts.

“It has to be some combination of those players,” one scout said, noting that Detroit will want both immediate contributors and high-upside arms to headline any return.

McLean is close to untouchable, but the Mets would surely be willing to discuss the rest of the names.

A Potential Turning Point for Both Franchises

For the Mets, landing Tarik Skubal could be the move that finally stabilizes a rotation still searching for its post-deGrom identity. For the Tigers, it would be a chance to replenish their playoff-ready roster with young, impactful talent.

In a sense, both teams are at a crossroads. If Cohen’s Mets truly want to send a message to the rest of the National League, this might be their moment to act.

Sometimes, the right ace doesn’t just win you games. He changes your trajectory. Skubal could be that kind of difference-maker for New York.