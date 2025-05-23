Mets’ young slugger scratched from Friday’s game with an injury

New York Mets star third baseman Mark Vientos was in the lineup. He was ready. Then, suddenly, he wasn’t.

In a season where every spark matters, the Mets lost one of their young offensive pieces just before facing the powerhouse Los Angeles Dodgers.

The team’s announcement, posted calmly on X, offered little to ease the worry: “Mark Vientos was scratched from tonight’s game for precautionary reasons with abdomen soreness.”

Mark Vientos was scratched from tonight's game for precautionary reasons with abdomen soreness. — New York Mets (@Mets) May 23, 2025

Even minor injuries can feel like major setbacks

It’s likely just a bump in the road. The Mets don’t expect this to be a long-term absence, but abdominal injuries are tricky.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

They can linger, flare back up, or turn something mild into a bigger concern if not handled carefully.

Right now, Vientos is day-to-day. But in the fast-paced, unforgiving world of Major League Baseball, even a day can shift momentum.

Why the Mets can’t afford to lose Vientos’ potential

After a breakout 2024 campaign where Vientos slugged 27 homers and posted a robust 133 wRC+, expectations for this season were high.

Sure, his start to 2025 hasn’t matched that energy—his line sits at .232/.299/.375 with a 92 wRC+ through 46 games—but context matters.

He’s still young. He’s still adjusting. And more importantly, he’s still a key cog in the lineup.

With Pete Alonso, Francisco Lindor, and Juan Soto having their own streaky stretches, every bat in the lineup counts double.

Brett Baty, Luisangel Acuña step up as lineup reshuffles

In Vientos’ absence, the Mets didn’t just patch the lineup—they reshuffled the deck entirely.

Brett Baty, swinging a hot bat lately, slides over to third base. Luisangel Acuña, the dynamic infielder with speed and flair, takes second and hits ninth.

There’s electricity in Acuña’s game, even if it’s still raw. Starling Marte moves to the two-hole as designated hitter, providing veteran presence early in the order.

It’s a lineup built to grind—not overwhelm—but the pieces can still click if the timing is right.

Think of this Mets offense like a symphony missing one violinist. The show can still go on, but the harmony’s a little harder to find.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Fans watch and wait for an update

For now, fans are left doing what they do best—hoping. There’s no panic, just cautious optimism.

Vientos’ injury, though reportedly minor, taps into a deeper fear: that a team clinging to its identity can’t afford to lose any of its young studs.

Baseball seasons are marathons full of stumbles, but the Mets have seen too many players slow their stride just when things seemed to turn around.

A 5-1 win over the Red Sox gave them a little swagger, a little belief. Losing Vientos, even briefly, threatens that balance.

It’s not a crisis. Not yet. But in Queens, even a scratch in the lineup echoes loudly.

Popular reading:

Mets starter finally set to begin minor league rehab assignment