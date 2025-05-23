Mets starter finally set to begin minor league rehab assignment

Baseball is never just a game. Not when a career hangs in the balance and fans hold their breath with every update.

When Frankie Montas signed his two-year, $34 million deal with the New York Mets, there was a hopeful buzz around Queens.

The kind of optimism only a fresh start can bring. But just days into spring training, that buzz dissolved into a wince of disappointment—Montas had a strained right lat, a high-grade one.

For a pitcher, that’s like a violinist pulling a tendon in their bow arm. You can still be a violinist, but performing? That’s another story.

Early setback dims Mets’ pitching plans

Montas’ injury was quietly brewing before the February 17 announcement, and once made public, the Mets moved quickly to shut him down for 6–8 weeks.

Just like that, what was meant to be a strong addition to the rotation became an early test of the team’s depth.

At a time when fans were still dreaming of aces and autumn, the injury cast a shadow over their hopes. But Montas never stopped believing.

This wasn’t his end—just a detour.

Now, a major step forward in the recovery journey

Hope is a powerful thing. It fuels comebacks, powers through rehab, and keeps a competitive heart beating. That hope just got a shot of adrenaline: Montas is officially set to begin a minor league rehab assignment with High-A Brooklyn.

“Frankie Montas (strained right lat) will begin a minor league rehab assignment tomorrow… he should be activated for his Mets debut within the next 30 days,” tweeted Mets insider Anthony DiComo.

Frankie Montas (strained right lat) will begin a minor league rehab assignment tomorrow with High-A Brooklyn. Barring a setback, then, he should be activated for his Mets debut within the next 30 days. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) May 23, 2025

Less than a month. That’s all it might take before the 32-year-old right-hander returns to a mound in Queens. No guarantees, of course—injuries are fickle things—but it’s a clear step in the right direction.

The pitching staff has thrived without him—but depth matters

The Mets’ rotation is currently humming. Tylor Megill, Clay Holmes, David Peterson, Griffin Canning, and Kodai Senga are each holding their own, if not outright excelling.

But baseball is a marathon of uncertainty. One turned ankle or overused arm can tilt a season. Depth isn’t just a luxury—it’s survival.

Montas, if healthy, isn’t just a depth piece. He’s a potential game-changer.

Though his 4.84 ERA across 150.2 innings last season with the Reds and Brewers doesn’t scream “ace,” numbers can lie. Scouts and fans alike know that his raw stuff—the velocity, the movement, the ability to make big-league hitters look foolish—is still there.

A six-man rotation could be the secret weapon

With Paul Blackburn expected to return soon and Montas eyeing a June debut, the Mets might eventually consider a six-man rotation. It’s an interesting strategy, especially with teams trying to keep arms fresh deep into the year.

This approach could ease the workload, maintain performance across the board, and give Montas a controlled environment to build back to full strength.

And let’s face it: the idea of a healthy, rested Montas joining a surging staff down the stretch is the kind of scenario playoff dreams are made of.

A month from now, we could be talking about Frankie Montas’ comeback start in a Mets uniform. For now, it’s rehab assignments and cautious optimism. But in a season full of what-ifs, this one feels like it could matter most.

