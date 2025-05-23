Mets release 2024 bullpen contributor, per report

Some stories in baseball carry the weight of what could have been. Sean Reid-Foley’s journey is one of those stories. At one point, he stood on the mound with raw talent, drawing glances of hope from scouts and fans alike.

A young fireballer once heralded as a gem in the Toronto Blue Jays’ system, Reid-Foley’s promise lit the skies—briefly, before fading into the shadows of injury and inconsistency.

When the New York Mets acquired him, it felt like a fresh page, a new chapter where untapped potential could finally be harnessed.

But sometimes, the ink runs out before the page is filled. On Friday, Mets insider Anthony DiComo delivered the news: Sean Reid-Foley has been released from the organization.

Reid-Foley appeared in just 50 games over five seasons, due largely to a 2022 Tommy John surgery and more recent shoulder problems. He had been pitching at Triple-A. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) May 23, 2025

The 29-year-old right-hander is now a free agent, seeking a new opportunity, another chance at the dream.

2024 brought glimpses of hope amid lingering struggles

Reid-Foley’s career with the Mets was marked by fits and starts. He only appeared in 50 MLB games over five seasons, largely due to a devastating Tommy John surgery in 2022 and recurring shoulder troubles that followed.

But 2024 offered a flicker of the pitcher he could be.

In what ended up being his most productive stint in a Mets uniform, Reid-Foley posted a stellar 1.66 ERA across 21.2 innings. He also struck out 25 batters, occasionally flashing the overpowering stuff that made him a top prospect once upon a time.

There were moments—brief, electric bursts—where it seemed like he might finally be turning a corner.

Yet, as often happens in baseball, the shine dulled with closer inspection. Despite the low ERA, Reid-Foley’s control issues never left him. He handed out 14 walks in that same span, a glaring reminder of the control struggles that have long haunted him.

His 14.2 percent career walk rate remains a red flag, overshadowing the strikeouts.

Triple-A performance was the final straw

As the Mets evaluated Reid-Foley’s long-term viability, it became clear he was slipping behind. He had been demoted to Triple-A Syracuse to open 2025, where performance is supposed to push players back to the majors. But in his case, it had the opposite effect.

An 8.36 ERA at Triple-A is hard to overlook. So are four home runs allowed and another 14 walks issued. The command issues weren’t improving, and the once-promising trajectory turned downward again.

For a team with playoff aspirations and a bullpen under scrutiny, the Mets needed more certainty—and Reid-Foley couldn’t offer that anymore.

A once-bright light now seeks a new spark

For Sean Reid-Foley, the door in New York has closed, but another may soon open. He’s now free to sign with any team willing to take a chance on him.

There’s still talent in that arm—of that, few doubt—but in a league that moves fast and waits for no one, he’ll have to prove he can stay healthy and finally harness his control.

His story feels like a candle in the wind—flickering, bright at times, but ultimately struggling against forces beyond its control. Whether it was injuries or inconsistency, something always seemed to get in the way.

Sometimes in baseball, talent isn’t enough. Sometimes, the cruel math of injuries and opportunity determines the ending.

