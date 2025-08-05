Mets’ young infielder is struggling badly again

The New York Mets were hoping Brett Baty would take the leap in 2025. For a while, it looked like he might.

After a brutal start sent him to the minor leagues, he finally resembled the first-round talent he was drafted to be upon returning.

His overall numbers still reflect progress. A 96 wRC+ isn’t spectacular, but it’s a respectable step above his prior showings.

But those signs of growth are slowly being erased. The last 50 games have been a harsh dose of reality.

Brett Baty's last 50 games: .214/.289/.349, 5 HR, 15 RBI, 38 K, .638 OPS and 5 fielding errors. — Just Mets (@just_mets) August 5, 2025

Baty’s slash line during that stretch—.214/.289/.349 with a .638 OPS—isn’t just cold, it’s ice on a hot skillet.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Add in five fielding errors and 38 strikeouts, and it’s hard to argue he’s improving. If anything, he’s regressing.

Even more telling: his wRC+ over that span is just 83, a number typically reserved for light-hitting utility types.

And yet, Baty is still getting everyday reps—often in crucial moments. It’s becoming a point of contention among fans.

Learning New Tricks, But at What Cost?

To his credit, Brett Baty expanded his defensive toolbox by adding second base to his resume earlier this year.

But watching him at the keystone hasn’t always been uncomfortable. He’s clearly less fluid there, more reactive than instinctive.

On Monday, playing his customary third base, Baty made a brutal throwing error against the Guardians that proved pivotal in a narrow Mets loss.

Brett Baty throws the ball away in extras and the Guardians retake the lead! The Mets had come back from down 5-0 to tie it pic.twitter.com/fvHa49cWrM — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 5, 2025

That single play felt like a microcosm of his recent stretch—raw talent undone by poor execution under pressure.

Errors are forgivable in isolation. But when paired with a sub-.650 OPS, patience wears thin fast in New York.

Glimpses of Stardom Keep Hope Alive

The most frustrating part of Baty’s 2025 season? The brilliance still shows itself in flashes, just not often enough.

There are weeks where he barrels balls, makes sharp plays at third, and reminds everyone why the Mets believed.

But for every burst of promise, there’s a stretch of lost at-bats, fielding miscues, or hesitation on routine plays.

It’s like watching a gifted musician hit the wrong notes mid-solo—you know greatness is in there, just not quite refined.

Fans want to believe in Baty. The front office does too. But faith, like momentum, is fragile when the results aren’t there.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

What Should the Mets Do Now?

This current version of Brett Baty forces the Mets into a tough corner. They can’t afford to simply wait and hope.

Do they reduce his role? Send him down again? Or hold out for another hot streak and hope it stabilizes his season?

The Mets do have options at third, from Mark Vientos to Ronny Mauricio.

There’s no easy answer. And part of that is because Baty still can be that guy. The skills are too evident to ignore.

But in a city like New York, potential alone doesn’t buy many chances. Especially on a team fighting to stay relevant.

There’s a real possibility that his playing time will start slipping if this prolonged slump continues into late August.

And when the team starts making those calls, the window of opportunity can quietly slam shut without notice.

It’s Now or Never for Brett Baty

Brett Baty doesn’t have to be a superstar right now. But he does need to show steady competence and upward growth.

A subpar bat and shaky glove won’t cut it for long—not on a Mets team that needs every inch of production.

The clock isn’t just ticking—it’s starting to echo. And Baty’s next few weeks could decide more than just this season.

He still has time to turn things around. But time, like patience in Queens, is quickly running out.

