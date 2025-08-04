Mets’ Pete Alonso on the brink of making franchise history with 251st home run

The New York Mets lost more than just a game Monday night—they lost a heartbreaker. But Pete Alonso nearly rewrote the script.

After falling behind 5-0 to the Cleveland Guardians, the Mets stormed back, only to drop a 7-6 decision in extra innings.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Alonso Sparks the Comeback with One Swing

Down five runs and lifeless at the plate, the Mets desperately needed a spark. Pete Alonso lit the fire with one colossal swing.

His three-run homer in the sixth inning didn’t just make it a ballgame—it turned a blowout into a fight worth watching.

The ball soared deep into the night, cutting the Guardians’ lead to 5-3, and reminded fans why Alonso’s bat is so revered.

Home Run No. 251 Carries Weight

And this wasn’t just another notch on the stat sheet—it was career home run No. 251 for the Mets’ franchise cornerstone.

Career home run No. 251 for Pete Alonso is a three-run blast to get the Mets back in this game. He's one away from tying Darryl Strawberry's franchise record. pic.twitter.com/j0bjVvDHLa — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) August 5, 2025

Alonso now stands just one shy of Darryl Strawberry’s all-time Mets home run record, a mark that’s stood for over three decades.

“Career home run No. 251 for Pete Alonso is a three-run blast to get the Mets back in this game,” reported Anthony DiComo.

A Career Built on Power and Reliability

Alonso has always been a source of raw power since debuting in 2019, and his 53-home-run rookie season was no fluke.

Since then, the slugger has consistently mashed, often carrying the offense during stretches when the lineup goes cold.

Durability has quietly become one of Alonso’s superpowers. He’s rarely hurt, always present, and constantly delivering thunder.

In today’s game, where rest days are common and sluggers often miss time, Alonso’s daily availability feels like a throwback.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

More Than Just a Slugger—A Mets Icon

There’s something endearing about how Alonso plays: no drama, no fuss—just tape-measure blasts and big moments when needed most.

As the Mets’ offense sputtered early, Alonso’s shot changed everything. You could feel Citi Field wake up, even from a distance.

The home run didn’t just cut the deficit; it reshaped the energy in the dugout and helped bring the Mets all the way back to 5-5.

While the game ultimately slipped away, Alonso’s swing gave fans something they hadn’t felt all night—hope.

That alone is why Alonso has become such a beloved figure in Queens. He’s more than just a slugger—he’s a heartbeat.

Chasing a Legendary Legacy

Every franchise needs a legend. Alonso is on the cusp of cementing his place in Mets lore, just one homer away from history.

Once he passes Strawberry, the record won’t just be his—it’ll represent years of consistency, effort, and undoubted power.

There’s a poetic symmetry to this moment, too. Alonso, a homegrown Met, chasing down the legacy of another iconic Met.

When Strawberry was launching balls into the Shea Stadium skyline, Mets fans couldn’t imagine another player reaching those heights.

And yet, here comes Alonso, calmly rewriting the storybook, one moonshot at a time.

Uncertainty Beyond the Milestone

With 251 home runs and counting, he’s done it entirely in a Mets uniform—a rarity in today’s free-agency-driven era.

Of course, whether that remains true beyond this season remains uncertain. Alonso can opt out and test free agency this winter.

If he does leave, he’s likely to do so as the Mets’ all-time home run king—a title with weight, meaning, and history.

It would be a bittersweet farewell if it happens, but for now, all eyes are on that next home run—No. 252, the record-tying shot.

The Polar Bear Marches Toward History

And let’s be honest: it feels less like if and more like when. The Polar Bear is coming for history, and he’s almost there.

Watching Alonso chase greatness has been like witnessing a glacier move—unstoppable, slow-building, and destined to reshape the landscape.

That next blast is coming, and when it does, a new chapter in Mets history will officially be written—with Pete Alonso’s name etched at the top.

READ MORE: Mets manager gives struggling starter a vote of confidence but is considering 1 specific strategy