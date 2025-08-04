Mets manager gives struggling starter a vote of confidence but is considering 1 specific strategy

When Frankie Montas takes the mound, Mets fans can’t help but hold their breath—and not in a good way lately.

On Sunday, the New York Mets watched their starter unravel again, as Montas allowed seven earned runs in just four innings.

The loss to the San Francisco Giants wasn’t just another rough outing—it was a flashing red warning sign.

Montas now owns a 6.68 ERA over 33.2 innings, and his performances have felt like playing with fire every fifth day.

With the Mets locked in a fierce division battle with the Philadelphia Phillies, each start carries postseason weight.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Rotation Reinforcements Still Waiting in the Wings

Surprisingly, the Mets didn’t add rotation help before the trade deadline despite Montas’ ongoing struggles.

Instead, they’re looking inward, with top prospects Brandon Sproat and Nolan McLean looming in Triple-A.

Sproat, in particular, has generated buzz with a mix of power stuff and maturity beyond his years.

Yet Mets manager Carlos Mendoza made it clear on Monday: Montas isn’t going anywhere—at least not yet.

He confirmed Montas will pitch Saturday in a crucial series against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Why an Opener Could Be Montas’ Lifeline

There is a twist to this decision, though, and it might just save Montas’ spot in the rotation.

Team insider Anthony DiComo reported the Mets are discussing using an opener ahead of Montas on Saturday.

Frankie Montas will make his next scheduled outing Saturday in Milwaukee, Carlos Mendoza said. But Mets officials are discussing the idea of using an opener ahead of him. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) August 4, 2025

That strategy could shield Montas from his worst inning—statistically and emotionally: the first.

This season, Montas has posted a ghastly 6.43 ERA in the first inning, surrendering two homers in just seven frames.

Once he gets past that opening hurdle, the numbers suggest he settles down—at least for a while.

He owns a 3.86 ERA in both the second and fourth innings, showing he can find rhythm after the early chaos.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

But there’s more: Montas’ performance nosedives the deeper he goes through a lineup.

The third time through the order? A brutal 22.50 ERA, which explains why a short stint may suit him best.

Using an opener could limit exposure to early damage and buy time for Montas to find his footing.

Is It a Band-Aid or a Breakthrough?

Mendoza and the Mets aren’t naïve—they know this isn’t a long-term fix. It’s baseball’s version of putting duct tape on a leaky faucet.

Still, the opener approach could stabilize Montas long enough to keep the rotation afloat through August.

It’s worked for others. Look at how the Rays have turned openers into a way of life and thrived.

Montas doesn’t need to be an ace right now—he just needs to stop being a liability.

Saturday’s start in Milwaukee may be his best shot at redemption, especially if the opener plan is implemented.

Patience Is Wearing Thin in Queens

With each poor outing, Montas is burning through the goodwill that came with his arrival.

And while the Mets remain publicly supportive, fans are already imagining a rotation with Sproat or McLean instead.

That pressure is real—and so is the sense that the clock is ticking on Montas’ leash.

Like a chess player one move from checkmate, Montas must adjust quickly or risk being pulled off the board entirely.

The Mets don’t need dominance; they just need dependability. Whether Montas can give them that is the looming question.

