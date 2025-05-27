Mets’ young infielder among MLB’s best fielders at his position despite recent demotion

Sometimes, growth sneaks up on you. One moment, you’re watching someone struggle, unsure if they’ll ever make it.

The next, they’re soaring. That’s what Brett Baty’s story has felt like—a slow burn that’s suddenly caught fire. And now, New York Mets fans are witnessing the long-awaited bloom of a star.

Between April 24 and May 6, Baty found himself back in Triple-A with the Syracuse Mets. It was a tough pill to swallow, especially given he’d shown a few signs of life with the bat just before being sent down.

His wRC+ was under 70 at the time, a painful stat for anyone who had high hopes for his bat.

But baseball isn’t just about numbers—it’s about timing, development, and second chances. On May 7, Baty returned to the majors, and since then, he’s been a different player.

A surge at the plate that’s hard to ignore

Since his call-up, Baty has not just held his own—he’s been one of the most productive Mets in the lineup. His wRC+ has soared to 108, a significant turnaround that reflects just how much better his approach has become.

Even more eye-catching is his slugging percentage: a healthy .471, paired with six home runs. There’s a crack in his bat now that sounds like a statement—every well-hit ball carries weight, not just in distance but in meaning.

He’s no longer just swinging; he’s asserting.

The power is real, and it’s game-changing. When he connects, the ball doesn’t just go—it rockets. It’s the kind of raw strength that can shift momentum, silence a crowd, or erupt one.

Quiet excellence with the glove at third base

What’s made Baty’s breakout even more meaningful is what he’s doing when he’s not at the plate. He’s proving he belongs on the field, too, flashing one of the best gloves in the game at third base.

That part of his game has gone under the radar, but it’s no small thing.

He’s tallied four Defensive Runs Saved (DRS), putting him in elite company: Matt Chapman, Ryan McMahon, Alex Bregman.

The difference? Baty hasn’t even been in the majors all season. He lost two full weeks in Triple-A and saw inconsistent playing time earlier in the year. Yet, he’s still hanging with the league’s defensive leaders.

Defensive Runs Saved (DRS) leaders at 3B this season:



Matt Chapman: 7

Ryan McMahon: 6

Alex Bregman: 6

Emmanuel Rivera: 5

Nolan Arenado: 4

That’s like a rookie chess player walking into a tournament and holding their own against grandmasters.

Timing is everything in Baty’s ascent

The Mets didn’t demote Baty because they stopped believing in him—they just had roster crunches to manage.

But now, with his resurgence, it’s hard to imagine this team without him.

He’s filling the defensive void left by Mark Vientos, who’s struggled at third base, and might be carving out even more time at second base as well.

Positional versatility and defensive excellence? That’s the kind of value you don’t just find—you build it.

It’s taken over two full seasons, but the patience is finally paying off. Baty’s emergence feels like watching a puzzle piece click perfectly into place after sitting on the table for too long.

The Mets needed a spark. Brett Baty brought a fire.

