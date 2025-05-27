Mets’ underrated outfielder keeps contributing on both sides of the ball

No one plans for injuries, just like no one expects the rain to fall on a cloudless day. But when Jose Siri fractured his tibia six weeks ago, the New York Mets were forced to look deeper into their roster.

There, they found Tyrone Taylor — a player many had penciled in as depth, not a difference-maker.

He wasn’t supposed to be the guy. Yet, he’s become the guy. And he’s done it with grit, grace, and a glove that doesn’t quit.

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Making a name with his glove — and his grit

In center field, Taylor has played with a quiet ferocity. He’s not flashy, but he makes the difficult look routine.

Take Sunday’s game — he tracked a slicing drive with surgical precision, then fired a rocket to home plate to nail Mookie Betts, a play that made even die-hard fans sit up in admiration.

TYRONE TAYLOR GETS TWO OUTS ALL BY HIMSELF ???



MOOKIE BETTS THROWN OUT AT THE PLATE TO SAVE A RUN ???pic.twitter.com/25nya8PkSA — SleeperMets (@SleeperMets) May 25, 2025

It was the kind of moment that turns a role player into a fan favorite. The kind of play that whispers, ‘I belong here.’

Clutch hits, clutch moments

The very next day, Taylor wasn’t done impressing. He led off the ninth inning of a tied game with a double that set the table. Moments later, he crossed home plate with the game-winning run, thanks to Francisco Lindor’s sacrifice fly.

Luis Robert drops a Tyrone Taylor fly ball to allow the winning run to reach 2nd?#LGM #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/XM83tN9EYr — Baseball’s Office (@baseballsoffice) May 26, 2025

“It was a good pitch,” Taylor said after the game, beaming. “I was just trying to be on time for a fastball up close to me… I’m glad it dropped in.”

That humility masks a hitter who’s locked in. Since April 28, he’s turned into a quiet force at the plate — slashing .329/.395/.479, with a 149 wRC+ that would make most everyday players blush.

Six doubles, a triple, a home run, and three stolen bases? Not bad for a guy who was a question mark in March.

Playing time drama looms — but not yet

Statistically, Taylor has been more than reliable. His season-long wRC+ sits at 90 — just below league average — but his defense makes up for it.

He’s posted four Defensive Runs Saved and four Outs Above Average, placing him among the league’s elite defenders.

And lately, he’s been far more than just a glove-first option. He’s been scorching hot for nearly a month. In baseball terms, he’s become the duct tape holding the Mets’ outfield together.

Of course, Jose Siri will return. And when he does, the team faces an enviable problem: two capable center fielders, one spot. Siri brings flash and elite defense, but Taylor’s consistency and recent offensive tear make this a true coin flip.

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Tyrone Taylor is writing his own script

There’s something quietly poetic about Taylor’s emergence. He wasn’t supposed to be here. But every catch, every hit, and every run is writing a story few saw coming.

He’s like a character actor who finally got a leading role — and nailed the performance.

Will he stay in center when Siri returns? Maybe. Maybe not. But Taylor’s message is clear: whenever he’s on the field, he’ll give you everything he’s got.

And for now, that’s exactly what the Mets need.

Popular reading:

Mets’ low-cost gamble is turning into one of the biggest pitching steals in baseball