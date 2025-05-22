Mets’ young infielder has regained his confidence and is blossoming into a star

Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

There’s something heartbreakingly beautiful about watching a young player fall, only to rise again with fire in his eyes.

Brett Baty’s 2025 season has been a rollercoaster of emotions — not just for him, but for every New York Mets fan clinging to the belief that their once-prized prospect would finally break through.

When spring training ended, Baty stood tall. He had earned his place on the Mets’ Opening Day roster with grit, production, and promise. For the first time in years, it looked like the stars were aligning.

Then came the freefall.

The rocky beginning that almost broke him

Over the first few weeks, Baty’s bat was quiet and his presence even quieter. With a meager slash line of .204/.246/.352 and just one home run in 58 plate appearances, his numbers looked like they belonged to someone barely hanging on, not a former top prospect.

His wRC+ sat at a dismal 67. The Mets had no choice but to send him down to Triple-A Syracuse.

It felt like déjà vu — another chapter in the book of “almosts” that Mets fans know too well. But this story wasn’t finished.

From Triple-A blues to Queens redemption

Sometimes all it takes is a reset. A breath. A moment away from the noise to find the rhythm again. Baty only spent a few days in Syracuse, but something clearly clicked.

You could even argue that the click started even before he was demoted.

Since returning on May 7, he’s looked like a completely different player — sharper, surer, and hungry.

In 36 plate appearances since his return, Baty is hitting .250/.250/.583 with four home runs, 10 RBI, and a 129 wRC+. These aren’t just empty numbers; they’re loud, meaningful stats that tell the story of a player rising from the ashes.

Think of Baty’s resurgence like a cracked sidewalk flower pushing through the concrete — unexpected, resilient, and somehow perfectly timed.

Confidence growing — and showing

Following another incredible performance on Wednesday — 2-for-4 with three RBI, including two run-scoring singles off left-handers and a stolen base — Baty spoke about his mental shift.

Brett Baty was asked about how his confidence has grown in 2025:



"It's there for sure. I'm just trying to come in and be a good player for the New York Mets and just hit the ball hard, play good defense and try to help the team win"

“It’s there for sure,” he said when asked about his growing confidence. “I’m just trying to come in and be a good player for the New York Mets and just hit the ball hard, play good defense, and try to help the team win.”

Simple words, but they carried weight. For a player who looked so lost in April, these comments came across as quietly defiant — a message that he’s not going anywhere this time.

More than just the bat — defense matters too

Besides his blossoming offensive game, Baty plays really solid defense at the hot corner, too, in addition to his ability to play a passable second base after learning the position in spring training.

But the offense is what usually gets a player headlines.

With his season wRC+ now sitting at 91 — a number nearly unthinkable just a few weeks ago — Baty’s total contribution is becoming clearer. He isn’t just hitting again. He’s defending, stealing bases, and showing the poise of someone who’s been through the fire and decided to stay standing.

From liability to lifeline — and it’s only May

Baseball, like life, has a cruel way of testing people when they least expect it. For the Mets, Baty had been more problem than promise early in the season. But now? He’s giving them something they’ve been desperate for — hope.

It’s the kind of hope that doesn’t scream, but whispers — maybe this kid has finally figured it out. Maybe he can be a difference-maker.

Maybe, just maybe, the flower doesn’t fade this time.

