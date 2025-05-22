Mets made franchise-altering trade on this day, but 27 years ago

Credit: Frank Becerra Jr./The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For a city that thrives on big moments and bigger personalities, May 22, 1998, gave New York something electric. It wasn’t just a baseball trade—it felt like destiny walking into Shea Stadium wearing a chest protector.

The New York Mets, tired of falling short and searching for a savior, found one in a slugger who swung with poetry and punched with purpose: Mike Piazza.

Like a summer storm breaking a drought, his arrival quenched the thirst of fans longing for relevance. Since their crushing National League Championship Series loss in 1988, the Mets had been more memory than menace—flashes of potential buried under seasons of mediocrity.

From Hollywood to Queens: A bold move for a brighter future

In a bold gamble, the Mets acquired Mike Piazza from the Florida Marlins. The price? Preston Wilson, Ed Yarnall, and Geoff Goetz—names that would quietly fade as Piazza’s legend surged.

New York had finished third in the NL East the previous year and wasn’t content to stay there. This wasn’t a tweak; it was a turning point.

With a batting line of .348/.417/.607 and a staggering 168 wRC+ in his early Mets days in that 1998 campaign, Piazza immediately added thunder to the lineup.

He brought more than numbers—he brought presence.

The transformation from contender to October dreamers

Despite Piazza’s heroics, the Mets missed the playoffs in 1998. But that season was the spark. In 1999, things ignited. The Mets stormed into October and reached the NL Championship Series.

The next year, they went even further—making it all the way to the World Series. Though they fell to the Yankees in a heart-wrenching Subway Series, they’d returned to baseball’s biggest stage.

Piazza was central to this renaissance. He wasn’t just a slugger—he was the emotional core. His bat spoke in roars, his presence gave the team a swagger they’d sorely missed. In those years, he didn’t just hit home runs—he hit hope back into the hearts of Mets fans.

From star catcher to New York baseball royalty

Mike Piazza’s time in New York wasn’t a flash in the pan. He remained with the Mets through 2005, becoming more than a franchise cornerstone—he became a symbol.

Over eight seasons, he slashed .296/.373/.542, posting a 136 OPS+, earning seven All-Star appearances, and claiming five Silver Slugger awards.

He was more than stats on a page. Piazza carried the emotional weight of a city desperate for greatness and delivered with every clutch swing.

When he retired, he left behind not just numbers, but memories—epic homers, tear-streaked moments, and a legacy etched in Shea’s soul.

A legacy cemented in blue and orange

Eventually, the accolades caught up with the emotion. The Mets retired his No. 31, honoring the man who brought them back to life.

He was enshrined in the Mets Hall of Fame, and in 2016, four years after first appearing on the ballot, Mike Piazza was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

His plaque in Cooperstown doesn’t just honor a catcher—it honors a catalyst. Piazza was the kind of player who didn’t just change games, but changed trajectories. Like a lighthouse cutting through fog, he gave the Mets direction again.

