Mets 5, Red Sox 1: Good news and bad news as Mets remember how to hit — and win

Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Heading into Wednesday’s clash with the Boston Red Sox, the New York Mets had scored a mere 10 runs in their last seven games.

That’s not just cold—that’s frostbite. Every at-bat felt like a struggle, every inning a waiting game with no payoff.

Then, like spring thawing a long, bitter winter, something shifted. The Mets not only beat the Red Sox 5-1—they looked alive again, finally swinging with purpose.

For a team that’s been crawling through an offensive desert, those five runs felt like a feast.

Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Signs of life: A refreshing night at the plate

Five runs might not jump off the scoreboard, but for this slumping squad, it felt like a downpour after a drought.

The Mets put up 10 hits and worked four walks, giving the scoreboard operator more action than they’ve seen in days. It was a subtle but real offensive pulse—a rhythm they’ve desperately needed.

Brett Baty, who’s battled inconsistency all season but has started to come around in the last few games, turned in a two-hit night and drove in three crucial runs with a pair of RBI singles.

It wasn’t flashy, but it was exactly the kind of solid, line-drive hitting the Mets have lacked.

Francisco Lindor and Luis Torrens chipped in with doubles, and Lindor, in particular, did something fans had been pleading for—he went deep.

Francisco Lindor ends Mets’ power outage

That solo shot from Lindor didn’t just clear the wall—it broke a six-game homerless drought for the Mets, their longest since 2015.

Francisco Lindor blasts his 10th home run of the season off the Green Monster light tower! pic.twitter.com/3zDkHw55oh — SNY (@SNYtv) May 22, 2025

In many ways, the Mets’ identity is built around their ability to hit the ball out of the park. When that disappears, the entire structure wobbles.

Lindor’s blast might be the start of something. Like opening a long-sealed window, it felt like letting fresh air back into a stale room.

When the Mets are mashing—when Lindor, Alonso, Nimmo, and Baty are all locked in—this team can compete with anyone. The power isn’t just about runs, it’s about swagger.

Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Megill fans 10, Brazoban dazzles in relief

Tylor Megill had himself a night. The righty was dominant through 4.2 innings, giving up just one run while striking out 10 batters.

Yes, he didn’t go the five innings required for the win, but that hardly mattered with how he set the tone. He was mixing pitches, commanding the zone, and looking more like the pitcher the Mets believed in.

And when he handed the ball off, Huascar Brazoban picked it up like a seasoned relay runner and never missed a beat.

In 2.1 clean innings, Brazoban dropped his ERA to a ridiculous 0.90. He allowed just one hit, walked none, and struck out four—quietly cementing his role as the team’s most reliable bridge to the ninth.

Relievers close the door as Diaz seals the win

After Brazoban did the heavy lifting, Reed Garrett and Edwin Diaz handled the rest, shutting down any thoughts of a Boston comeback.

Diaz looked sharp and confident—something fans have been hoping to see with more regularity.

Games like this, where starters battle, the offense wakes up, and the bullpen locks it down, are what championship teams are made of.

They don’t need to win every game by a blowout. They just need to win games like this one—calculated, complete, and a little bit cathartic.

Popular reading:

Mets’ rehabbing starter shines in Triple-A; could be activated in short order