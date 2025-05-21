Mets’ rehabbing starter shines in Triple-A; could be activated in short order

Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets might be struggling as a team, but their rotation, long a source of concern and constant tweaking, has found its groove.

From top to bottom, they’re delivering strong outings—every arm firing like cylinders in a perfectly tuned engine.

Well, almost every arm. Tylor Megill has been the lone question mark, but even he showed flashes of brilliance earlier in the year.

Still, despite everyone doing their job, it never hurts to have a little extra depth, especially when the season wears on and arms get weary.

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Paul Blackburn’s rehab start was more than promising—it was dominant

Depth doesn’t just materialize overnight. It’s built on the backs of players grinding through the minors, fighting injuries, and proving their worth.

Enter Paul Blackburn. Fresh off a lengthy rehab journey, he reminded everyone exactly who he is—and what he’s capable of.

Pitching for Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday, Blackburn threw seven masterful innings. One hit. Two walks. Six strikeouts. Zero runs. Just 87 pitches—54 for strikes.

Paul Blackburn today for Triple-A Syracuse:



7 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 6 K. 87 pitches (54 strikes)



Getting up to about 90 pitches, I’d think there is a good chance Blackburn enters the Mets rotation or bullpen in his next turn — Joe DeMayo (@PSLToFlushing) May 21, 2025

That kind of outing in the offensively charged world of Triple-A? It’s not just impressive; it’s a statement.

You could almost hear it echo from Syracuse to Queens: I’m ready.

From surgery to stardom: Blackburn’s comeback story is quietly heroic

Blackburn’s road back hasn’t been easy. Before starting the year on the injured list with right knee inflammation, he underwent surgery in October to repair a cerebrospinal fluid leak.

That’s no small thing—it’s the kind of issue that not only ends seasons but could jeopardize careers.

Yet here he is, not just surviving, but thriving. There’s something quietly poetic about a pitcher finding his groove again after months spent in shadows—throwing bullpen sessions in near-empty stadiums, counting pitches like heartbeats.

His latest performance wasn’t just numbers on a stat sheet. It was a reintroduction. A reminder that, when healthy, Blackburn has the tools to get outs at the highest level.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Mets face a good problem: too many capable arms

The Mets’ current dilemma? They have more quality starters than spots in the rotation.

With all the aforementioned hurlers pitching effectively and Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas on their own rehab timelines, it’s hard to envision an immediate opening.

But in baseball, the landscape shifts quickly. One tweak, one tight shoulder, and suddenly, you need that extra arm.

That’s where Blackburn fits—initially, perhaps, as a long reliever out of the bullpen. It’s not a demotion. It’s an audition in real time. And when the time comes for a sixth starter—or should injury create an opening—he’ll be ready.

Think of the Mets rotation like a five-lane highway during rush hour. Blackburn might be the sixth car idling on the shoulder, but he’s revving his engine, waiting for his chance to merge.

Versatility makes Blackburn a vital insurance policy

Let’s not forget Blackburn isn’t just filler. He’s a legitimate backend starter with big-league experience and a knack for inducing soft contact.

He doesn’t overpower hitters, but he outthinks them. In a world obsessed with velocity, Blackburn offers something refreshing: precision, guile, and the ability to keep lineups off balance.

For a Mets team looking to stay competitive deep into the season, that kind of arm is gold. Whether it’s as a spot starter, long reliever, or sixth man in a rotation, Blackburn gives them options.

And options, as we know, are everything in a 162-game grind.

Blackburn doesn’t need a red carpet. He just needs the ball. And when he gets it, don’t be surprised if he holds onto it tightly.

Popular reading:

Mets manager shakes things up with key lineup change