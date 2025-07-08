Mets will get another star pitcher back this week

Just when it felt like the New York Mets‘ pitching staff was hanging on by threads, reinforcements are finally on the way.

The team announced Sean Manaea will be activated from the injured list this weekend after battling through a lengthy oblique and elbow recovery.

Manaea’s return has been a slow burn, with the veteran left-hander sidelined since spring. But Sunday is now the target.

The Mets will also welcome back Kodai Senga on Friday, who had been sidelined with a hamstring strain suffered in mid-June.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The Mets Ace Will Be Back This Week

Senga is arguably the rotation’s most reliable force, the closest thing the Mets have to a true staff ace right now.

He’ll return without restrictions, scheduled to take the mound Friday night in Kansas City after a successful rehab buildup.

Kodai Senga (hamstring) will come off the IL to start Friday in Kansas City. He'll have no real restrictions in that start.



Sean Manaea (oblique, elbow) remains penciled in for Sunday. The Mets are looking at a piggyback situation that afternoon with him and Clay Holmes. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) July 8, 2025

The 31-year-old threw 68 pitches in his final rehab start and is expected to handle around 75–80 in his big-league return.

That’s a substantial boost for a club that’s been scraping together innings through bullpen games and short-stint spot starts.

Sean Manaea, meanwhile, is slated to pitch Sunday, potentially in a piggyback scenario with Clay Holmes behind him.

According to Mets reporter Anthony DiComo, both arms are locked in for the weekend, giving fans something to look forward to.

Manaea Will Finally Make His Season Debut This Week

For Manaea, who had his final minor league tune-up on Tuesday, this is a critical stretch to prove his value as his entire season so far has been derailed by injury to this point.

He signed with hopes of solidifying the middle of the Mets’ rotation but has been out since February.

Injuries to both his oblique and elbow raised serious red flags earlier this summer.

Sunday’s start won’t be about going deep into the game but more about showing he can finally stay healthy and effective.

Even a four-inning outing from Manaea would be encouraging if it comes with clean mechanics and consistent velocity.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Injury Derailed A True All-Star Season For Senga

On the other hand, Kodai Senga was building a legitimate All-Star case before going down, pitching with dominant command.

Through 73.2 innings, Senga had posted a dazzling 1.47 ERA, with 70 strikeouts and only 31 walks to his name.

Those numbers are elite, and the Mets are hopeful that version of Senga returns and anchors the rotation down the stretch.

What’s most impressive is how seamlessly he bounced back from a rocky, injury-plagued 2024 campaign to become dominant again.

Senga looked like a pitcher reborn this year, adapting better to MLB hitters and improving his control pitch by pitch.

His return couldn’t be better timed for a Mets team trying to regain control of the NL East but dangerously thin on reliable arms.

If he can hit the ground running, Senga might be the jolt that sparks a second-half push for the Mets’ postseason hopes.

Think of the Mets’ current pitching staff as a dam with too many leaks—Senga and Manaea are the hands trying to plug them.

The Mets Are Getting Some Much-Needed Rotation Stability

While expectations for Manaea are more cautious, the Mets are hoping just his presence can stabilize the back end.

Together, their return represents a significant turning point—two dependable arms that can ease the bullpen’s load immediately.

For a team that’s had to patch together games with relievers and emergency starts, it finally feels like relief is arriving.

If Senga continues where he left off and Manaea can stay upright, the Mets’ rotation becomes a far more formidable unit.

It’s not hyperbole to say this weekend could define how the rest of July unfolds for New York’s playoff trajectory.

The road back hasn’t been easy for either pitcher, but both now have the stage to make a major impact at a critical time.

