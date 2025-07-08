Mets activate starting DH, place veteran on injured list

The New York Mets finally received some long-awaited good news: Jesse Winker is back after a two-month absence.

Winker had been sidelined since May 4 with a significant oblique strain that derailed a quietly steady campaign at the plate.

His return offers stability against right-handed pitchers, especially as the team continues to fight for the top spot of the NL East.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

A Long Road Back for Winker

It’s been just over two months since Winker grabbed his side and grimaced—an image that summed up May for the Mets.

The injury was serious enough to shelve him for 6–8 weeks, and the team chose not to rush his return to avoid setbacks.

Winker completed a five-game rehab assignment in the minors, where he looked sharp and focused at the plate throughout.

He launched two home runs and posted a 1.286 OPS in that rehab stint, reminding fans of his power potential.

Before the injury, Winker had a 104 wRC+ in 24 games—a sign that his bat still plays in the modern game.

Plugging a Hole in the Lineup

Winker may not be an All-Star anymore, but he brings value with his patient eye and occasional pop in the bottom third.

He draws walks, works counts, and can change a game with one swing—a skill the Mets have needed in his absence.

His return, however, coincides with another blow: the loss of veteran Starling Marte, now sidelined with a bruised knee.

Marte had been the Mets’ designated hitter against lefties and a spot outfielder—his versatility now suddenly unavailable.

The team says he’s undergoing further imaging, and while they’re calling it a “bruise,” the silence speaks louder than words.

Losing Marte, Gaining Winker—A Balancing Act

The Mets are essentially swapping a lefty masher for a righty killer, which shifts the offensive balance just a bit.

Winker’s success largely comes against right-handers, while Marte typically thrives against southpaws, creating a platoon void.

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Still, this move might be the best-case scenario given the circumstances, allowing New York to manage both timelines cautiously.

Winker gets to ease back into action in a familiar role, and the Mets don’t have to rush Marte before he’s ready.

The timing isn’t perfect, but it’s workable—especially if Winker swings a hot bat in his return.

Carrillo Called Up, Pop DFA’d, Megill to the 60-Day IL

To make space for Winker and adjust the roster, the Mets made a handful of additional moves that ripple through the clubhouse.

We have made the following roster moves. pic.twitter.com/CGXi5EgLCl — New York Mets (@Mets) July 8, 2025

Pitcher Alex Carrillo has been called up, an exciting moment for the young right-hander who’s flashed some intrigue in the minors.

In a corresponding move, the team designated reliever Zach Pop for assignment, cutting ties after just a brief stint in Queens.

Tylor Megill was placed on the 60-day injured list to open up a 40-man roster spot for Carrillo’s promotion.

These moves may not scream “franchise-altering,” but each one tells a story about the Mets’ depth—or lack thereof.

A Return That Matters More Than It Seems

While Winker isn’t the headliner he once was in Cincinnati, his skill set fits neatly into what the Mets currently need.

He’s the kind of player who won’t carry a team, but he can definitely be the guy who sparks a win on any given night.

Think of him like a seasoned rhythm guitarist—not the star, but essential to the harmony when the lineup clicks.

And after months of injuries and inconsistencies, the Mets could use some rhythm, timing, and balance—starting with Jesse Winker.

