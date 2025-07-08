Mets announce rotation plans for Sean Manaea and Clay Holmes

The New York Mets are about to get a massive jolt of energy—and emotion—as Sean Manaea inches closer to his long-awaited return.

The talented left-hander, who signed a multi-year deal after a dominant 2024 campaign, has battled through an exhausting rehab.

Manaea struck out 184 hitters with a 3.47 ERA last season, but his 2025 journey has been anything but smooth.

In February, Manaea suffered a painful oblique strain that immediately threw his season into chaos. The injury lingered longer than expected.

His spring unraveled quickly, and summer became a test of will. Setbacks mounted, and each one pushed his return date further away.

But now, there’s light. Manaea is scheduled for one final rehab outing on Tuesday. If all goes well, he’ll return this weekend.

According to the New York Post’s Mike Puma, the Mets plan to piggyback Manaea with fellow rotation member Clay Holmes on Sunday in Kansas City.

Sean Manaea will pitch in a rehab game tonight. If no issues, Mets will likely piggyback him with Clay Holmes on Sunday in KC. Holmes would probably start, with Manaea behind him. Mets don’t want too long a layoff for Holmes (who will start tonight) due to the A.S. break. — Mike Puma (@NYPost_Mets) July 8, 2025

Holmes, who’s set to start Tuesday night, would likely begin Sunday’s game, with Manaea coming in behind him for a few innings.

That creative setup keeps Holmes on a regular rhythm despite the All-Star break while easing Manaea back into MLB action.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

A Rotation Getting Healthy Just in Time

Suddenly, the Mets rotation is taking shape again. Manaea and Kodai Senga are on the verge of returning, just as the schedule tightens.

Griffin Canning and Paul Blackburn were recently lost with heartbreaking injuries, so the timing of these key comebacks couldn’t be more vital.

New York is hanging in the thick of the playoff hunt. The NL East remains competitive, and the Wild Card is well within their grasp.

Manaea returning, alongside Senga, gives the Mets a rotation with serious bite. Their presence could be the difference in a crowded race.

It’s not just about innings—it’s about leadership and tone-setting. When Manaea is right, he sets the pace early and competes deep.

Manaea’s Grit Reflects a Team That Refuses to Fold

This has been a season of attrition for New York, but they’ve quietly stayed afloat. Now, reinforcements are finally on the way.

Sean Manaea’s return feels symbolic. He was signed to be a stabilizer, a dependable veteran. The injury robbed him—and the Mets—of that early.

But watching him work his way back, setback after setback, speaks volumes about his tenacity. It mirrors the team’s resilience in 2025.

Manaea isn’t just returning physically. He’s bringing that fire, the same one that made him such a crucial part of last year’s turnaround.

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Strategic Depth Ahead of the Trade Deadline

With Manaea and Senga back, the Mets don’t just gain talent—they gain options. Depth is no longer a dream, it’s becoming reality.

Don’t forget: the Mets also plan to be active at the trade deadline. Adding another starter or bullpen arm remains very much in play.

But the difference this week is that they no longer have to act out of desperation. That flexibility can mean smarter moves, not rushed ones.

The Perfect Time to Get Healthy—and Dangerous

The All-Star break looms, but the Mets aren’t slowing down. They’re just now getting their best arms back into the mix.

Sean Manaea’s story may have started with injury, but it could finish with impact. The Mets need him—and he’s ready to deliver again.

For a team competing to win its division and finding life at just the right moment, Manaea’s return is the push they’ve been waiting for.

It’s not just a rehab start. It’s a full-circle moment for a pitcher who never stopped believing in his own comeback.

And just like that, the Mets’ rotation isn’t limping anymore—it’s loading up for a summer surge.

READ MORE: Mets call up rookie flamethrower to help out in the bullpen