Mets call up rookie flamethrower to help out in the bullpen

The New York Mets’ bullpen isn’t just battered—it’s on life support, stitched together with hope, duct tape, and late-season grit.

With seven relievers on the injured list—Max Kranick, Dedniel Nunez, Jose Butto, Danny Young, Brooks Raley, A.J. Minter, and Drew Smith—the Mets have had no choice but to get creative.

That creativity now brings 28-year-old rookie Alex Carrillo into the spotlight, a pitcher who was scraping by in independent ball just last year.

A Long Road from Obscurity to Citi Field

Carrillo’s story doesn’t follow the typical big-league blueprint. He vanished from affiliated ball in 2019 after a brief stint with the Rangers’ rookie-level squad.

Instead of calling it quits, Carrillo chased his dream across the baseball map—throwing in the Mexican League, independent circuits, and Venezuela.

He signed with the Mets in November 2024, a move that barely made headlines. Today, he’s suddenly one of their most intriguing bullpen options.

An Unexpected Bullpen Savior

The Mets have been leaning on unheralded arms like Ty Adcock, Richard Lovelady, and Justin Hagenman to patch innings together.

Alex Carrillo now joins that patchwork crew, but he brings something they don’t—a high-octane fastball touching 100 mph with late movement.

In 25 minor league innings this season, Carrillo has fanned 40 hitters and given up just 15 hits. That strikeout rate isn’t a fluke—it’s dominance.

Numbers That Demand Attention

Carrillo began his 2025 campaign in Double-A, where he posted a 4.19 ERA over 19.1 innings. His control wasn’t perfect, but he struck out 30 batters.

The 8 walks raised some concerns, but the raw stuff was undeniable. The Mets bumped him to Triple-A, and that’s where things got wild.

In 5.2 innings at Syracuse, Carrillo has faced 18 batters. None have recorded a hit or drawn a walk. He’s struck out 10 and only hit one.

Yes, it’s a small sample size—but Carrillo has looked like a man on a mission, blowing past hitters with a vengeance.

Carrillo’s Journey Mirrors a Classic Underdog Tale

Carrillo’s rise feels like something out of a baseball fable. For years, he played the role of forgotten journeyman, overlooked by scouts and executives.

But like a spark that refuses to die out, he kept grinding. His story echoes that of Rich Hill or even Jose Bautista—players who bloomed late and wouldn’t take no for an answer.

Now, the Mets are giving him a real shot. And considering the state of their bullpen, he’ll have plenty of opportunities to prove he belongs.

Why the Mets Need Him Now More Than Ever

With so many relievers shelved, the Mets’ relief corps has been held together by guts and grit more than talent or pedigree.

Guys like Chris Devenski and Brandon Waddell have stepped up, but depth is thinning. That’s why Alex Carrillo’s arrival couldn’t come at a better time.

His ability to miss bats—alongside that triple-digit fastball—adds a much-needed jolt to a unit gasping for consistency.

A Fresh Chapter Begins in Queens

Carrillo isn’t some top prospect with media buzz and a long resume. He’s a 28-year-old rookie, finally getting his shot after nearly a decade of chasing it.

Sometimes, baseball rewards the ones who simply refuse to quit. Carrillo didn’t stop dreaming, and now he’s on the doorstep of Citi Field.

And if he can carry that dominance to the majors, the Mets might’ve unearthed a hidden gem at exactly the right time.

